Passionate St Kilda AFL football club fan Noel Watson, of Swan Hill, is hoping his four-year-old harness racing pacer Artistic Saint will kick a winning goal in the $25,000 Northern Region Championship final at Mildura on Thursday.

And Artistic Saint ( Art Official -Anna Rachelle NZ ( In The Pocket USA) is sure to be prominent following impressive qualifying heat wins recently at Swan Hill and Ouyen.

"I have never had a horse good enough to be in this feature event over the years so it's quite a thrill," Watson said.

"Artistic Saint was a replacement horse from Alabar Farms. When one of my foals died they offered to help us out which was nice," he said.

"I got a list to choose from and I can't remember what I paid, but it wasn't much. I opted for him because the dam had left some speedy types, rather than strength.

"But the funny part is that Artistic Saint races totally different to that as he showed at Ouyen on Sunday. It was a grinding, never-say-die victory so it was really pleasing."

Watson is well-known in the far north-west region of Victoria. He is a keen harness racing breeder-owner-trainer and joint vice-president of the Swan Hill Trotting Club as well as dabbling in thoroughbred training. In addition, he takes on many media duties, with perhaps his most recognized being a local football broadcaster, a job he's done now for 33 years.

And somewhere in between all of that, Watson conducts a successful business in his hometown, Watson Real Estate.

As well as those eye-catching colors, resplendent with Saints logo, many of Watson's horses over the years have also carried the 'Saint' prefix with notable performers including Saint Flash (27 wins 43 placings $285,000), Saint Stormy (11 wins 45 placings $88,000) and Saint Babe (9 wins 17 placings $38,000. There's also been Saints Blaze, Bee, Grace, Breeny, Belle, Lisa, Zeus, Win, Tiny, Phoebe and Theory.

"I think I've been a mad St Kilda footy fan for as long as I can remember. Even back at Primary School when I was the captain, I was fanatical about the Saints," Watson said.

"No-one in my family was football-orientated, but you have got to stick with them. I try and get down to Melbourne to watch them early in the season before my football-calling duties begin at home."

Watson said one of his favorite memories footy-wise was being allowed into the St Kilda footy rooms on match day.

"My daughter Alexandra was at Uni studying myotherapy and doing some work for the club, so I was able to get in and that was exciting. She later did nursing and has gone on to be a doctor," he said.

Artistic Saint has now had just three starts back from a long spell, and the let-up appears to be paying dividends thanks to the patience of trainer Glenn Douglas, of Bendigo.

"The horse developed a nasty habit of galloping, sometimes sadly when he was in a position to win! He got stood down by stewards for his behavior in November and I suggested to Glenn that we give him a short spell," he said.

"Glenn was admanant that we should give him a bit of extra time off and he's come back flying with a third and two wins. There's no doubt we will need an ounce of luck in the final coming from the back row, but you've got to be in it to win it!"

Watson will also be cheering for Torrid Saint ( Shadow Play -Torridon ( Safely Kept ) who has drawn the five alley in the Ray and Grace Hepworth Memorial 3YO Pace Final.

