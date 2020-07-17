Swan In Motion dominates in feature

ANDERSON, Ind.--July 16, 2020--Swan In Motion and driver Ricky Macomber Jr. turned in a dominant harness racing performance to find the winner's circle in the featured event of the evening, the lone $60,500 division of Indiana Sires Stakes for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings, at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 16. Scoring in 1:53.4, Swan In Motion recorded his third win from four outs this season.

Leaving from post six in the field of nine, Swan In Motion was unhurried from the gate and settled along the rail in fourth. Alex Udell gave J-S Jasper his marching orders and he was the first to get a call through the opening quarter in :27.4. Flagman and Rick Plano grabbed a pocket seat while Simply Swan and Joe Putnam were next in line third.

When the field reached the half in :57.3, Macomber Jr. gave his mount the green light and he quickly ranged up to take command. Swan In Motion was on top at the third station in 1:25.4. and never looked back.

Using a :28 final panel, Swan In Motion coasted to the wire to finish nearly four lengths to the good. Flagman finished second while Brigotto and Sam Widger rallied well late for third. As the heavy 1-9 favorite, Swan In Motion returned $2.10 to his backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Jamie Macomber, the son of Swan For All -Keystone Sadie has now won five of 15 lifetime starts while bankrolling $237,825 lifetime for owners M&M Racing and Norbert Joseph Maza. Swan In Motion was bred by Lyle Dean Slabach. For Team Macomber, it was one of three winners on the evening's 14-race card.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, July 17 with two $33,000 divisions for three-year-old pacing fillies. Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue to follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21. For more information on the upcoming live racing schedule at Harrah's Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.