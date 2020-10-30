Sweden rules on Propulsion case

In Sweden a ruling was finally issued regarding Propulsion that raced in Europe successfully after having been nerved in the USA prior to sale by public auction. Below is direct Google translation of today’s press posting that appears on a major SWE racing website as written by Michael Carlsson, Kanal 75.

Propulsion is nerve-wracking and gets rid of all victories and prize money. Propulsion's result is annulled - will be liable for repayment of 26 million

Svensk Travsport has established this through its internal and external investigation.

As a result, all results will be invalid and the owner Stall Zet will repay just over SEK 26 million ($2.9 million US) of the prize money.

- This means that those who have been after Propulsion in the result lists will be moved up and 26 million distributed to other horse owners, says Göran Wahlman, federal lawyer at Svensk Travsport.

- We should have discovered Propulsion's nerve incision earlier. I am aware that this has damaged Swedish Trotting's reputation, says Maria Croon, CEO of Swedish Trotting.

Propulsion won the Elite Race earlier this year and has celebrated enormous success with its coach Daniel Redén. Two days after the elite race victory, it emerged that the horse had been nerve-wracking in the USA, before Propulsion was imported to Sweden. It is not allowed for horses to compete nerve-wracking in Sweden. But allowed in the United States.

On Thursday, a press conference was held at Solvalla where Svensk Travsport presented its internal and external investigation in the Propulsion case.

- There is no doubt that Propulsion was nerve-wracking on April 27, 2015. The horse has started 45 times, on 38 different competition occasions and it is in violation of the Swedish regulations and the Animal Welfare Act, says Maria Croon, CEO of Swedish Trotting.

- I have only been here one year but this is one of the most serious we have experienced in Swedish trotting. It is extremely boring for all parties and for the trotting sport in general. There are a number of events and situations that have affected people in both the USA and Sweden, which in various ways have been part of the case.

Submits the case to the Liability Committee

In June 2020, Svensk Travsport appointed an independent review of the association's handling of the import matter concerning Propulsion.

- All documents from the American Confederation showed that Propulsion was nerve-wracking, when imported to Sweden, says the external investigator Per Jern.

- Since the horse has been nerve-cut, it has not been eligible to start. Despite this, it has participated in competitions and we are now leaving the investigation to the Liability Committee, which is the trotting sport's decision-making body. It is completely according to the practice that we work according to, says Maria Croon.

- We handle over 12,000 cases per year, exports and imports. This has highlighted shortcomings within the union and we should have discovered Propulsion's nerve cutting earlier. The export certificate shows that Propulsion is nerve-cut and it has been in the system since 2015 that the horse is cut. The sports system is deficient and we need to professionalise and ensure the quality of our routines.

- I am aware that this has damaged Swedish Trotting's reputation, says Maria Croon.

"We reclaim SEK 26 million from Stall Zet"

This means that Propulsion's results will be invalid. The horse gets rid of all victories and prize money, which is just over 26 million kronor. The owner Stall Zet will be liable for repayment and the result lists that Propulsion has been involved in will be corrected.

- Those who have been after Propulsion in the results lists will be moved up. We will reclaim the prize money from Stall Zet. ST does not keep any money but these are paid out to horse owners. This will take place during December's invoicing. 26 million will be distributed to other horse owners, says Göran Wahlman, federal lawyer at Svensk Travsport. Thus, for example, Cokstile will be the winner of the Elite Race 2020.

"Not intentionally claiming against Daniel Redén"

No verdict against coach Daniel Redén was presented but handed over to the Liability Committee. Göran Wahlman announced that the verdict will come within a month or so, but also added:

- We will not claim any intentional crime against Daniel Redén.

Daniel Redén will also be able to continue competing as before.

Ulf Hörnberg at Svensk Travsport also announced that the Breeding Evaluation Board has found that Propulsion's nerve incision has been treated in violation of the anti-doping rules. The Breeding Valuation Board annuls and therefore removes the decision on breeding valuation of Propulsion. However, offspring of Propulsion that are born in 2021 or have been born earlier are not affected.

Hopefully the world-wide industry will move ahead from this situation involving equine import/export and also deal appropriately with other issues of alleged illegality. Our participant, fan and wagering support depends on it.

Dorgois de Guez Wins Gr. III Prix des Cevennes

Jean Michel Bazire teamed his trainee Dorgos de Guez (7g Romcok de Guez -Lady Fromentro) to victory in the Prix des Cevennes (Gr. III, purse 75,000€, 2850 meters, European) yesterday at Vincennes.

Race time was 1.12.8kr for this 3/10 odds favorite that Ecurie Vautor owns as Dorgos won for the 27th time in his career that has yielded earnings of 808,580€. A length back second was 34/1 Bahia Quesnot (9f Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines) with trainer Junior Guelpa up. Third was 15/1 Anzi des Liards (10g Look de Star -Nausicaa du Sud) for Romain Derieux. 26/1 Valokaja Hindo and 51/1 Carat Williams completed the top five in this fast-class event. Dorgos de Guez

On the undercard there were several good races. The Prix du Dorat (purse 50,000€, 2700 meters, six year olds) went to 1.13.9kr timed Espoir Wic (6m Look de Star -Epona Vinn) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up for Ecurie Foiret, his eighth career win for 191,840€ earned. The Prix de Soulac (purse 49,000€, 2700 meters) saw a 1.13.4kr clocked victory for Altea de Pencourt (10f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree) for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa and owner Stephane Guelpa.

LeTrot, ATG files/photo