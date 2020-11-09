Swedish Breeders Crown at Eskilstuna

Today was the Sweden Breeders Crown Day at Eskilstuna and the four races were superb.

Action began with the Gr. I event for the four-year old females (purse to winner 800,000 SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 entrants). Here Milady Grace (4f Ready Cash- Khao Manee-Mucles Yankee) prevailed in 1.12.2kr at 7/1 odds with Orjan Kihlstrom up for Daniel Reden and Ecurie Diocles AB. This was her fifth career victory in 17 starts now for 2,666,500SEK earned.

Golden Tricks (4f Trixton ) was second for Bjorn Goop, trainer Reden and Stall Zet. Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill) took third for Jorma Kontio and trainer Stefan Melander.

Milady Grace

The three-year old fillies (Gr. I, 800,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) division went to 8/10 odds Eagle Eye Sherry (3f Bold Eagle -Sherry-Credit Winner) with trainer Bjorn Goop at the lines in this front stepping journey. Race time was 1.12.6kr for this six-time winner in 12 career starts for 4,233.000SEK in life earnings.

Loaded Maria (3f Trixton) was second for Markus B. Svedberg and third was No Business (3f The Bank ) with Magnus A. Djuse the pilot.

Eagle Eye Sherry

The four-year old male division (purse 800,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 entrants) saw the pacesetter Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Dreams-Victory Dream) secure the 1.11.5kr victory. Per Lennartsson was the pilot for trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Mary AB as Hail Mary won for the 17th time in 20 career starts now for 6,583,000SEK earned. He is 12 for 14 in 2020 and was off the 7/10 favorite this day.

Brother Bill (4g From Above ) was second at 42/1 for Jorma Kontio with third to 8.8/1 Guzz Mearas (4m Muscle Mass ) handled by Johan Untersteiner.

Hail Mary

In the three year olf male division (purse 800,000 to winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) the 6.8/1 odds Mister Hercules (3m Trixton-Baghdad Dream-Yankee Glide) scored gate to wire for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. This now seven time winner in 10 starts was bred by Ecurie Jean Pierre Barjon (the LeTrot President) and now has life earnings of 1,369.500SEK. Race time was 1.12.2kr as he scored by three over the

The 1.12.5kr timed pair of Manny Muscle (3m Muscle Hill) with Ulf Ohlsson up and third finishing Selected News (3m Maharajah ) and reinsman Torbjorn Jansson.

Mister Hercules

Replay -https://www.atg.se/spel/2020-11-08/vinnare/eskilstuna/lopp12/resultat

The pedigree of the winner is shown below and reflects the breeding direction of Jean Pierre Dubois and the output includes horses like Slave Dream, Dance Marathon, Good Friday and Mister JP.

Production record

Dam:

Baghdad Dream (CA) (111 0,74) m, 2005 1.15,9a kr 83,325 6 2-0-0

2010 Banghor Dream (US) h, by In Dix Huit (IT) - Baghdad Dream (CA) 2012 Mister J.P. (SE) 120 0,79 1.15,1v 1.13,0a kr 3,325,500 13 10- 0- 1 h, by Taurus Dream (US) - Baghdad Dream (CA) 2013 Mister Niky (SE) 117 0,72 1.14,1v 1.13,5a kr 618,092 25 9- 2- 3 g, by Niky (FR) - Baghdad Dream (CA) 2014 J.P.'s Sister (SE) 102 0,73 -11 1.18,3v 1.19,0a kr 15,500 6 0- 0- 0 m, by Meaulnes du Corta (FR) - Baghdad Dream (CA) 2017 Mister Hercules (SE) 1.17,8v 1.13,2a kr 180,000 3 3- 0- 0 (p) h, by Trixton (US) - Baghdad Dream (CA) 2019 Mister Jupiter (SE) h, by Ready Cash (FR) - Baghdad Dream (CA)

Production record

Dam:

I Feel Good (FR) m, 1996

2000 Fillgood (US) 1.14,0a USD 100,912 18 6- 4- 2 h, by Fill V (US) - I Feel Good (FR) At 3, third in Colonial Trot. 2002 Ifeelgoodtoo (US) m, by Fill V (US) - I Feel Good (FR) 2003 Good Feeling (US) 1.11,5a USD 419,002 240 40- 43- 39 h, by Fill V (US) - I Feel Good (FR) Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 2008 for 30,000 USD. 2005 Baghdad Dream (CA) 111 0,74 1.15,9a kr 83,325 6 2- 0- 0 m, by Yankee Glide (US) - I Feel Good (FR)

Production record

Dam:

Slave (FR) m, 1984 1.14,2a € 61,345 14 4-0-1

1990 Casa Work (FR) m, by Workaholic (US) - Slave (FR) 1991 Dance Marathon (FR) 1.13,3a € 361,794 h, by Noble Atout (FR) - Slave (FR) At 4, third in Criterium des 4 ans. At 5, second in Prix Albert Demarcq. 1993 Free Life (FR) 79 0,74 m, by And Arifant (FR) - Slave (FR) 1994 Grande Lady (FR) 1.14,2a € 172,892 38 6- 4- 4 m, by Buvetier d'Aunou (FR) - Slave (FR) 1995 Hungarie (FR) m, by Cezio Josselyn (US) - Slave (FR) 1995 Hungarie F (FR) m, by Cezio Josselyn (US) - Slave (FR) 1996 Incanto (FR) h, by Buvetier d'Aunou (FR) - Slave (FR) 1997 Just Like That (FR) 1.15,8a € 86,515 m, by Buvetier d'Aunou (FR) - Slave (FR) At 3, Winner of Prix Ozo. 1998 Kildare Wood (FR) 1.12,9a € 279,837 g, by Coktail Jet (FR) - Slave (FR) 1999 Life is Good (FR) 1.16,9a € 43,214 13 3- 1- 2 m, by Defi d'Aunou (FR) - Slave (FR) 2000 Montecatini (FR) 1.13,9a € 175,630 55 6- 6- 2 h, by Defi d'Aunou (FR) - Slave (FR) 2003 Pretence (FR) 1.15,3v 1.14,0a kr 1,178,477 13 4- 1- 1 m, by Kaisy Dream (FR) - Slave (FR) 2005 Rockaway (FR) 1.16,6a € 23,400 18 1- - m, by Love You (FR) - Slave (FR) 2006 Seldovia (FR) € 0 0 m, by Love You (FR) - Slave (FR) 2007 Tchao Love (FR) 1.13,6a € 96,020 28 6- - h, by Love You (FR) - Slave (FR) 2008 Ultime Slave (FR) € 0 0 m, by Love You (FR) - Slave (FR)

Production record

2nd dam:

Slave (FR) m, 1984 1.14,2a € 61,345 14 4-0-1

2005 Slave Dream (US) 1.09,6a USD 874,240 65 22- 15- 13 g, by Pearsall Hanover (US) - Hungarie (FR) At 4, Winner of Hiram Woodruff, second in Frank Ryan Memorial Trot Final. 1994 Gogo (FR) 1.13,7a € 307,586 91 6- 1- 15 h, by Noble Atout (FR) - Casa Work (FR) At 3, third in Prix Maurice de Gheest. At 4, third in Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve. 2008 Ustie Love (FR) 1.13,9v 1.12,3a € 278,130 26 9- 3- 0 m, by Love You (FR) - Just Like That (FR) 2002 Just Like Dream (US) 1.11,6a kr 1,809,672 16 2- 4- 4 m, by Donerail (US) - Just Like That (FR) At 3, Winner of American-National, second in New Jersey Sire Stake, third in Breeders' Crown. 2007 True Life (FR) 1.12,5a € 150,390 29 5- - m, by Let's Go Along (FR) - Life is Good (FR) 2003 Pine Chip Wood (FR) 1.13,8a € 137,320 35 1- 6- 2 h, by Kaisy Dream (FR) - Grande Lady (FR) At 3, second in Prix Kalmia. 2004 Quevert (FR) 101 0,96 1.13,8a € 92,840 h, by Coktail Jet (FR) - Life is Good (FR) At 3, second in Prix Kalmia.

