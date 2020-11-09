Swedish Breeders Crown at Eskilstuna

Today was the Sweden Breeders Crown Day at Eskilstuna and the four races were superb.
Action began with the Gr. I event for the four-year old females (purse to winner 800,000 SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 entrants). Here Milady Grace (4f Ready Cash-Khao Manee-Mucles Yankee) prevailed in 1.12.2kr at 7/1 odds with Orjan Kihlstrom up for Daniel Reden and Ecurie Diocles AB. This was her fifth career victory in 17 starts now for 2,666,500SEK earned.
Golden Tricks (4f Trixton) was second for Bjorn Goop, trainer Reden and Stall Zet. Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill) took third for Jorma Kontio and trainer Stefan Melander.
Milady Grace
The three-year old fillies (Gr. I, 800,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) division went to 8/10 odds Eagle Eye Sherry (3f Bold Eagle-Sherry-Credit Winner) with trainer Bjorn Goop at the lines in this front stepping journey. Race time was 1.12.6kr for this six-time winner in 12 career starts for 4,233.000SEK in life earnings.
Loaded Maria (3f Trixton) was second for Markus B. Svedberg and third was No Business (3f The Bank) with Magnus A. Djuse the pilot.
Eagle Eye Sherry
The four-year old male division (purse 800,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 entrants) saw the pacesetter Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa-Dreams-Victory Dream) secure the 1.11.5kr victory. Per Lennartsson was the pilot for trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Mary AB as Hail Mary won for the 17th time in 20 career starts now for 6,583,000SEK earned. He is 12 for 14 in 2020 and was off the 7/10 favorite this day.
Brother Bill (4g From Above) was second at 42/1 for Jorma Kontio with third to 8.8/1 Guzz Mearas (4m Muscle Mass) handled by Johan Untersteiner.
Hail Mary
In the three year olf male division (purse 800,000 to winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) the 6.8/1 odds Mister Hercules (3m Trixton-Baghdad Dream-Yankee Glide) scored gate to wire for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. This now seven time winner in 10 starts was bred by Ecurie Jean Pierre Barjon (the LeTrot President) and now has life earnings of 1,369.500SEK. Race time was 1.12.2kr as he scored by three over the
The 1.12.5kr timed pair of Manny Muscle (3m Muscle Hill) with Ulf Ohlsson up and third finishing Selected News (3m Maharajah) and reinsman Torbjorn Jansson.
Mister Hercules
Replay -https://www.atg.se/spel/2020-11-08/vinnare/eskilstuna/lopp12/resultat
The pedigree of the winner is shown below and reflects the breeding direction of Jean Pierre Dubois and the output includes horses like Slave Dream, Dance Marathon, Good Friday and Mister JP.
Production record
Dam:
Baghdad Dream (CA) (111 0,74) m, 2005 1.15,9a kr 83,325 6 2-0-0
|
2010
|
Banghor Dream (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
In Dix Huit (IT)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
2012
|
Mister J.P. (SE)
|
120
|
0,79
|
|
1.15,1v
|
1.13,0a
|
kr 3,325,500
|
13
|
10-
|
0-
|
1
|
|
h, by
|
Taurus Dream (US)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
2013
|
Mister Niky (SE)
|
117
|
0,72
|
|
1.14,1v
|
1.13,5a
|
kr 618,092
|
25
|
9-
|
2-
|
3
|
|
g, by
|
Niky (FR)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
2014
|
J.P.'s Sister (SE)
|
102
|
0,73
|
-11
|
1.18,3v
|
1.19,0a
|
kr 15,500
|
6
|
0-
|
0-
|
0
|
|
m, by
|
Meaulnes du Corta (FR)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
2017
|
Mister Hercules (SE)
|
|
1.17,8v
|
1.13,2a
|
kr 180,000
|
3
|
3-
|
0-
|
0
|
(p)
|
h, by
|
Trixton (US)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
2019
|
Mister Jupiter (SE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Ready Cash (FR)
|
-
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
Production record
Dam:
I Feel Good (FR) m, 1996
|
2000
|
Fillgood (US)
|
|
|
1.14,0a
|
USD 100,912
|
18
|
6-
|
4-
|
2
|
|
h, by
|
Fill V (US)
|
-
|
I Feel Good (FR)
|
At 3, third in Colonial Trot.
|
2002
|
Ifeelgoodtoo (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Fill V (US)
|
-
|
I Feel Good (FR)
|
2003
|
Good Feeling (US)
|
|
|
1.11,5a
|
USD 419,002
|
240
|
40-
|
43-
|
39
|
|
h, by
|
Fill V (US)
|
-
|
I Feel Good (FR)
|
Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 2008 for 30,000 USD.
|
2005
|
Baghdad Dream (CA)
|
111
|
0,74
|
|
|
1.15,9a
|
kr 83,325
|
6
|
2-
|
0-
|
0
|
|
m, by
|
Yankee Glide (US)
|
-
|
I Feel Good (FR)
Production record
Dam:
Slave (FR) m, 1984 1.14,2a € 61,345 14 4-0-1
|
1990
|
Casa Work (FR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Workaholic (US)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1991
|
Dance Marathon (FR)
|
|
|
1.13,3a
|
€ 361,794
|
|
|
h, by
|
Noble Atout (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
At 4, third in Criterium des 4 ans. At 5, second in Prix Albert Demarcq.
|
1993
|
Free Life (FR)
|
79
|
0,74
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
And Arifant (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1994
|
Grande Lady (FR)
|
|
|
1.14,2a
|
€ 172,892
|
38
|
6-
|
4-
|
4
|
|
m, by
|
Buvetier d'Aunou (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1995
|
Hungarie (FR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Cezio Josselyn (US)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1995
|
Hungarie F (FR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Cezio Josselyn (US)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1996
|
Incanto (FR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Buvetier d'Aunou (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1997
|
Just Like That (FR)
|
|
|
1.15,8a
|
€ 86,515
|
|
|
m, by
|
Buvetier d'Aunou (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
At 3, Winner of Prix Ozo.
|
1998
|
Kildare Wood (FR)
|
|
|
1.12,9a
|
€ 279,837
|
|
|
g, by
|
Coktail Jet (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
1999
|
Life is Good (FR)
|
|
|
1.16,9a
|
€ 43,214
|
13
|
3-
|
1-
|
2
|
|
m, by
|
Defi d'Aunou (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2000
|
Montecatini (FR)
|
|
|
1.13,9a
|
€ 175,630
|
55
|
6-
|
6-
|
2
|
|
h, by
|
Defi d'Aunou (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2003
|
Pretence (FR)
|
|
1.15,3v
|
1.14,0a
|
kr 1,178,477
|
13
|
4-
|
1-
|
1
|
|
m, by
|
Kaisy Dream (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2005
|
Rockaway (FR)
|
|
|
1.16,6a
|
€ 23,400
|
18
|
1-
|
-
|
|
|
m, by
|
Love You (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2006
|
Seldovia (FR)
|
|
|
|
€ 0
|
0
|
|
|
m, by
|
Love You (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2007
|
Tchao Love (FR)
|
|
|
1.13,6a
|
€ 96,020
|
28
|
6-
|
-
|
|
|
h, by
|
Love You (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
|
2008
|
Ultime Slave (FR)
|
|
|
|
€ 0
|
0
|
|
|
m, by
|
Love You (FR)
|
-
|
Slave (FR)
Production record
2nd dam:
Slave (FR) m, 1984 1.14,2a € 61,345 14 4-0-1
Displays horse 1 to 25 of 55
|
2005
|
Slave Dream (US)
|
|
|
1.09,6a
|
USD 874,240
|
65
|
22-
|
15-
|
13
|
|
g, by
|
Pearsall Hanover (US)
|
-
|
Hungarie (FR)
|
At 4, Winner of Hiram Woodruff, second in Frank Ryan Memorial Trot Final.
|
1994
|
Gogo (FR)
|
|
|
1.13,7a
|
€ 307,586
|
91
|
6-
|
1-
|
15
|
|
h, by
|
Noble Atout (FR)
|
-
|
Casa Work (FR)
|
At 3, third in Prix Maurice de Gheest. At 4, third in Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve.
|
2008
|
Ustie Love (FR)
|
|
1.13,9v
|
1.12,3a
|
€ 278,130
|
26
|
9-
|
3-
|
0
|
|
m, by
|
Love You (FR)
|
-
|
Just Like That (FR)
|
2002
|
Just Like Dream (US)
|
|
|
1.11,6a
|
kr 1,809,672
|
16
|
2-
|
4-
|
4
|
|
m, by
|
Donerail (US)
|
-
|
Just Like That (FR)
|
At 3, Winner of American-National, second in New Jersey Sire Stake, third in Breeders' Crown.
|
2007
|
True Life (FR)
|
|
|
1.12,5a
|
€ 150,390
|
29
|
5-
|
-
|
|
|
m, by
|
Let's Go Along (FR)
|
-
|
Life is Good (FR)
|
2003
|
Pine Chip Wood (FR)
|
|
|
1.13,8a
|
€ 137,320
|
35
|
1-
|
6-
|
2
|
|
h, by
|
Kaisy Dream (FR)
|
-
|
Grande Lady (FR)
|
At 3, second in Prix Kalmia.
|
2004
|
Quevert (FR)
|
101
|
0,96
|
|
|
1.13,8a
|
€ 92,840
|
|
|
h, by
|
Coktail Jet (FR)
|
-
|
Life is Good (FR)
|
At 3, second in Prix Kalmia.
ATG, PMU, blodbanken files/photos
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink