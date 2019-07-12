Swedishman wins Trophee Vert Suisse

The gallant veteran Swedishman (13m Gogo-Volgana -Myoto Barbes) took the Trophee Vert Suisse at Avenches, his 37th career harness racing victory in 106 starts.

Ten trotters were at the start in this 2750 meter autostart event for a total purse of 17,722€.

Patrica Felber trains and reined the million euro plus career winner for owner Carlo Pavone, as Swedishman won for the fourth time in five 2019 starts, He was off as the 4/5 favorite in this race.

The 2.7/1 Tabrouk de Payre (12g Meaulnes du Corta ) took second with M.A. Bovay aboard and 26/1 Univaldi d’Aval (11g Vivaldi de Chenu ) was third.