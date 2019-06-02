Sweet Lou's 1:47.2 track record tied

ANDERSON, Ind.-May 31, 2019 - Setting a new standard for harness racing horses of all gaits at Harrah's Hoosier Park, Castle Flight recorded not only the fastest mile in the country thus far this season, but also tied the overall track record of 1:47:2 at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday, May 31. The 1:47:2 was originally established by Sweet Lou in 2014.

Driven by LeWayne Miller, Castle Flight upset the competitive field of open pacers in Harrah's Hoosier Park's seventh race paying $58.20 to win for his betting backers. The Dylan Davis trainee recorded his sixth win of the 2019 season. The betting public had chosen Indiana Sires Stakes and Grand Circuit champion Always A Prince with driver Trace Tetrick as their winner. Always A Prince, trained by Tyler George, quickly settled into the second spot from the outside until the quarter in :26:2. Fan Of Terror, driven by John De Long, led the pacers until the half in :53:2. Always A Prince claimed the first position after the half and into the three-quarter 1:20:2, and remained there throughout the stretch.

As the horses approached the wire, Castle Flight passed the heavy favorite, stopping the clock in 1:47:2, followed closely by Breeders Crown champion Beckhams Z Tam and Ricky Macomber Jr. in second and then Always A Prince in third. With the win, the son of Panspacificflight -O Narutac Castle brought his lifetime bankroll up to $276,476. This was the gelding's 27th lifetime win for owner Michael Cassalino.

Friday's 12-race card also featured four divisions of the first leg of Indiana Sires Stakes action for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. The division winners were Tellmeabout driven by LeWayne Miller in 1:49:2, Egomania driven by John De Long in 1:49:4, Rockin TJ driven by Michael Oosting in 1:51:1 and Feherty driven by Peter Wrenn in 1:50:0.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Saturday, June 1 with three $34,500 divisions for the three-year-old pacing fillies. The 14-race card will also feature a $20,000 Open Trot For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

