Day At The Track

Sweet Lou’s book for 2017 is full and closed

08:38 AM 07 Feb 2017 NZDT
Adore Me and her Sweet Lou filly foal
Adore Me and her Sweet Lou filly foal

For the 3rd consecutive year, the former US Pacer of the Year has booked full before the start of the harness racing breeding season.  His book includes impressive race mares such as Loyal Opposition and Naughtytilltheend, millionairess Carolina Sunshine and West Side Glory, dam of See You at Peelers.

Sweet Lou recently returned from Down Under where he also served an impressive book, including 3 and 4 year old champion Adore Me, winner of A$1,677,032 and 1:47.7 mile-track record holder. Adore Me was bred to Sweet Lou last year as well and had an impressive filly this year.

“A stallion’s third year at stud is often a tricky year,” says Diamond Creek owner Adam Bowden.  “Often breeders are waiting to see the results of the yearling sales or how the 2 year olds do on the track.  It goes to show the confidence the breeders have in him as a sire.”

Sweet Lou’s first weanling at sale, a colt out of Whetstone Hanover, sold in Harrisburg for $80,000.

Sweet Lou stands at Diamond Creek Farm for a fee of $7,500.

Sweet Lou’s debut crop of "baby blazes" will be on display at the yearling sales this fall.

