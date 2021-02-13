Sweet Lou was an exceptional speed machine

Sweet Lou has made a stellar start to his harness racing stallion career down under, being crowned the leading first season sire in both New Zealand and Australia in the 2018/19 season and has continued to produced outstanding racehorses including a quinella in the first two-year-old race at Addington last week.

His daughter’s Sweet On Me and Double Expresso were the two leading 2YO fillies in Australasia in his first crop produced.

Top breakers and trainers have nothing but good things to say about natural gaits, attitude, temperament and willingness.

Sweet Lou presents commercial Australasian Breeders with quality bloodlines not currently available.

He is a complete out-cross being by the son of Yankee Cruiser (Artiscape) out of Sweet Future (Falcon's Future) who is a USTA Hall of Fame inductee.

His maternal line is one of USA's strongest with with his half brother being $2.7 million winner and World Champion Bettor Sweet (Bettor's Delight) and half sister 1.51.1 mare Sweet Paprika (Artiscape)



Sweet Lou was a multiple world record holder and exceptional speed machine!

In this race above Sweet Lou beat probably the richest field in history with combined earnings of $26,917,444. That is an average of $2,691,744 for each starter. This writer believes that it is possibly the richest field ever produced on the race track in one race.

At New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Sunday, 14th of February there are 26 yearlings by Sweet Lou and in the Breckon Farms draft there are two colts.

Lot 21 Shanghai Lou

Shanghai Lou is from a sister to Group 1 Queensland Seymour Nursery Stakes winner Burnaholeinmypocket. He is a bay colt bred on the identical cross of the Harness Million winner Aladdin and Harness Jewels winner Sweet On Me, being by Sweet Lou from a Bettor’s Delight mare.

He’s the first foal of a sister to the Group 1 and prolific Melton winner Burnaholeinmypocket and the Melton, Menangle and USA winner Positano and a half-sister to the Melton winner Fleshing. His third dam Flash Atom won the Group 3 North Island Standardbred Breeders Stakes and was the 4YO Pacing Mare of the Year.

Lot 49 Mr President

Mr President is a half-brother to four sub 2:00 winners. He is a bay colt by the world champion Sweet Lou , the sire of the classic winners Aladdin, Sweeto On Me, Virgil and Double Expresso.

He’s a half-brother to six winners including the Yearling Sales 2YO North Island Graduate and Sires’ Stakes 2YO heat winner Chachingchaching, the 1:53 Menangle winner Giddy Heights, the Cardigan Bay Stakes place getter Smart Fortune who won last night in Australia (now with 6 wins and 21 placings for $64,500) and to the dam of the Perth winner Head Honcho.

His dam the Presidential Ball mare Affairs Of State, a Group 1 place getter is a daughter of the triple Oaks winner and 2YO and 3YO Filly of the Year Under Cover Lover. Affairs Of State is a half-sister to the Yearling Sale Series 2YO Final winner My Exotic Lover, the dam of the multiple NSW Group winner Match In Heaven, and to the dams of the outstanding WA pacer Vampiro, the winner of seven Group races, the WA Derby winner Major Trojan, the WA 4 & 5YO Championship winner The Odd Lover and Our Classical Art.