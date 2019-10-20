Sweet Rock noses out Sicily in feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - In one of the tightest harness racing photo finishes anyone has ever seen, Sweet Rock held off Sicily at the wire in the Saturday night $22,500 conditioned pacing feature at the Meadowlands.

Sicily, who was sent off at odds of 5-1, was quickest away from the gate from post 5 into the first turn, but 5-2 second choice Sweet Rock (post 6) was even faster to the quarter, hitting that station in :26.2.

A rated second fraction of :28.2 would follow as 2-1 favorite Americanprimetime joined the fray from first-over and made steady progress, racing only three-quarters of a length behind the leader at the three-quarter mark as Sicily remained in the two hole.

Through the stretch, Sweet Rock kept Americanprimetime at bay as Victor Kirby, driving Sicily, was desperate for racing room. Inside the sixteenth pole, just enough real estate became available and Sicily sprinted along the pylons only to finish a heartbreaking second after the judges had a lengthy look at the win photo. Americanprimetime was third.

Sweet Rock, an 8-year-old gelded son of Rocknroll Hanover -Penny For Nickel, completed the mile in 1:50.2 for his 33rd career win in 187 starts, and now has lifetime earnings of just over $792,000. He was driven by Greg Merton, is trained by Wayne Givens and owned by Legacy Racing, R A Hazzard II and G P Calloway. He returned $7.60 to win.

TYLER TERRIFIC: Tyler Buter had the hot hand among the drivers, scoring four times on the program. He kept his fan base smiling for sure, as his winners went off at odds of 4-1, 6-1, 17-1 and even-money (who won by 12 lengths). ... Trainer Dan Morrissey scored twice, with both driven by Buter.

A LITTLE MORE: One sharp player at Pompano Park raked the 20-cent Survivor Pick-10 pot, walking away with $5,966 for lasting six races. ... All-source handle on the 13-race program totaled $1,921,240. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.