Day At The Track

T Red competes for his 477th time

05:34 AM 27 Dec 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Pembroke Snapshot
Thursday's second race marks 14 year-old veteran trotter Pembroke Snapshot's 351st and final race
JJ Zamaiko Photography

Each year must come to an end, and when it does harness racing must say goodbye to a few classy veterans that have competed till mandatory retirement. Every horse's birthday is January 1 and per the rules of the United State Trotting Association, a harness horse faces mandatory retirement the day they turn 15 years old.

Thursday (December 26) at Northfield Park three horses will compete for their final time because they each turn 15 years old on Wednesday (January 1). Among the trio saying "Au revoir" to the racing scene is T Red.

T Red has been one of the most reliable horses racing on the Michigan and Ohio circuits for about a decade. Thursday will mark his 477th race. T Red is one of just 16 pacers to win 100 times. He enters Thursday with 104 wins, 66 seconds and 73 third-place finishes, earning $479,673. T Red's lifetime mark was taken as a 5 year-old when he won in 1:51.1 at Indiana Downs.

Henry Gully of Cement City, Michigan purchased T Red as a 4 year-old and has also been his trainer for the past 10 years. He may have spoiled Gully because he is the first horse that the 72 year-old Michigander ever owned, and was a mere $800 purchase.

T Red has competed on 37 different racetracks throughout his career and has been piloted to victory by 33 different drivers.

He goes to post in the eighth race on Thursday from the dreaded 8-hole and is 25-1 morning line.

T Red seen here winning on the 28th of November 2018 at Northfield Park

Thursday's second race marks 14 year-old veteran trotter Pembroke Snapshot's 351st and final race. He has 45 lifetimes wins, 45 runner-up placings and 52 thirds. He has earned $391,454 and has a 1:54 career best at The Meadows at age six. He is owned by Mikel Decker of Adrian, Michigan and trained by Jennifer Carpenter.

The evening's third race will be 14 year-old Electric Lad's final race. He starts from post-7 and is 25-1. He is owned and trained by Brian Bellamy of Anderson, Indiana. Thursday will be his 381st race with 54 wins, 52 seconds and 46 third-place finishes, earning $453,908. His 1:51.2 mark was paced at Hoosier Park at the age of nine.

Electric Lad seen here pacing home for his 50th career win

The three are scheduled to compete as part of Northfield Park's 15-race program beginning at 6PM.

For the fields and race charts click here.

Ayers Ratliff

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

King of the Crop springs the upset
27-Dec-2019 07:12 AM NZDT
Thoroughbreds contemplate breeding limits
27-Dec-2019 06:12 AM NZDT
Big fields mean big action
27-Dec-2019 05:12 AM NZDT
Nominees announced for 2019 awards
27-Dec-2019 05:12 AM NZDT
T Red competes for his 477th time
27-Dec-2019 05:12 AM NZDT
The Dick Brandt Sr. Extra Effort Award
27-Dec-2019 05:12 AM NZDT
$40,000 Guarantee on Pick-5 wager
27-Dec-2019 05:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News