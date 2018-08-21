TAB Breeders Crown fever has taken hold

Poster Boy (#6) just gets the edge over Ignatius in a demanding finish to the 3yo colts and geldings 2nd semi-final.

The TAB Breeders Crown series – Australasia’s premier futurity – will conclude with an exciting crescendo this Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton.

And while this year’s champs will be crowned, it is likely we’ll see the next handful of industry megastars step up and put their names in lights.

The winner of the three-year-old pacing colts and geldings’ final is sure to become an idol of the future, such is the depth of talent involved this year.

Ignatius is a $3 favourite right now at TAB.com.au with his powerful antagonist Poster Boy marginally ahead of Ride High on the second line of betting at $4.2 versus $4.5.

By virtue of the plum gate one barrier draw Brisbane star Colt Thirty One is $5 and Konan – drawn to follow the pride of the sunshine state in eight – is the same price.

Trainer Emma Stewart continued her superb season at Bendigo on Saturday night by winning six of eight TAB Breeders Crown Semi-Finals.

Stewart’s winners were Pistol Abbey and Speak No Evil in the 3YO fillies, Ride High and Poster Boy in the 3YO colts and geldings, and Centenario and Hurricane Harley in the 2YO colts and geldings.

Meanwhile, how about Mark Purdon’s comment that Our Princess Tiffany was “as good as any two-year-old we’ve ever had”? The daughter of Art Major has won eight from eight and will be super short odds onSaturday night in the final.

But there’s potential for an upset via Kualoa, who produced a stellar effort in the Semi-Final to finish 5.7m behind the perfect Purdon filly at the weekend.

