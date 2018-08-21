Day At The Track

TAB Breeders Crown fever has taken hold

07:53 AM 21 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Poster Boy,Harness racing
Poster Boy (#6) just gets the edge over Ignatius in a demanding finish to the 3yo colts and geldings 2nd semi-final.
Stuart McCormack photo

The TAB Breeders Crown series – Australasia’s premier futurity – will conclude with an exciting crescendo this Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton.

And while this year’s champs will be crowned, it is likely we’ll see the next handful of industry megastars step up and put their names in lights.

The winner of the three-year-old pacing colts and geldings’ final is sure to become an idol of the future, such is the depth of talent involved this year.

Ignatius is a $3 favourite right now at TAB.com.au with his powerful antagonist Poster Boy marginally ahead of Ride High on the second line of betting at $4.2 versus $4.5.

By virtue of the plum gate one barrier draw Brisbane star Colt Thirty One is $5 and Konan – drawn to follow the pride of the sunshine state in eight – is the same price.

Trainer Emma Stewart continued her superb season at Bendigo on Saturday night by winning six of eight TAB Breeders Crown Semi-Finals.

Stewart’s winners were Pistol Abbey and Speak No Evil in the 3YO fillies, Ride High and Poster Boy in the 3YO colts and geldings, and Centenario and Hurricane Harley in the 2YO colts and geldings.

Meanwhile, how about Mark Purdon’s comment that Our Princess Tiffany was “as good as any two-year-old we’ve ever had”? The daughter of Art Major has won eight from eight and will be super short odds onSaturday night in the final.

But there’s potential for an upset via Kualoa, who produced a stellar effort in the Semi-Final to finish 5.7m behind the perfect Purdon filly at the weekend.

Read more here

 

Cody Winnell
Trots Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

64th Yonkers Trot attracts eight starters
21-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Major Leaguer hits home run at Plainridge
21-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Dorsoduro Hanover, Done Well clinch PASS berths
21-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Proper One wins fourth straight race
21-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Pridecrest sharp in Open Trot victory
21-Aug-2018 04:08 AM NZST
Goshen Yearling Sale offers talented prospects
21-Aug-2018 03:08 AM NZST
Maryland Sire Stakes action at Ocean Downs
21-Aug-2018 01:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News