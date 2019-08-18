TAB partners with Sportsbet for live racing

New Zealand’s’ Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA)’ has secured a fresh agreement for Flutter Entertainment’s Australian market subsidiary Sportsbet to launch live streaming races driving fresh audience commitments.

The partnerships will see Sportsbet host NZ thoroughbred live streams and harness racing fixtures, with additional coverage of greyhound racing events, which will broadcast wagering properties across Sportsbet.

Tabcorp, the long-term broadcast and wagering partner of the New Zealand TAB, will act as the intermediary provider of the content in support of the live pictures partnerships.

TAB General Manager for Media and International Andy Kydd said: “The new agreement includes Sportsbet taking a live view of all three New Zealand racing codes, presenting our race in front of a large new crowd on the Australian market that we’ve never been to, while at the same time creating a fresh source of income for the sector.

“Sportsbet is Australia’s biggest corporate bookmaker by a stretch and behind Tabcorp’s second-largest provider on the market.

“We are very grateful to Tabcorp for providing the vision to their largest competitor in Australia, Sportsbet.” Following an agreement between RIITA and Betfair, another brand owned by Flutter, Betfair will agree to pay TAB product charges in exchange for providing New Zealand racing odds.

RITA and NZ Racing management have verified that further partnership is being negotiated with Australian stakeholders as part of broader attempts to revitalise the New Zealand racing scene.

Reprinted with permission of Inkedin