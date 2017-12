TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final draw

The Barrier Draw for the $1.1m Tabtouch Inter Dominion

The all-important harness racing barrier draw for the $1.1 Million TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final was held at a luncheon today Sunday 3rd December in the Golden Nugget Ballroom at Gloucester Park.

Here is the draw;

1) Tiger Tara by Bettor's Delight

2) Lazarus by Bettor's Delight

3) Vultan Tin by Dawn Ofa New Day

4) Soho Tribeca by American Ideal

5) Galactic Star by Bettor's Delight

6) Lennytheshark by Four Starzzz Shark

7) San Carlo by Mach Three

8) Shandale by Art Major

9) Have Faith In Me by Bettor's Delight

10) Chicago Bull by Bettor's Delight

1st Emergency - Ohoka Punter by Bettor's Delight

2nd Emergency - Devendra by Bettor's Delight

3rd Emergency - Major Croker by Art Major