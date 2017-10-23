Day At The Track

$1m TABtouch Inter Dominion third rankings

09:52 PM 23 Oct 2017 NZDT
Shandale
Shandale’s move from 30th position to 10th was the biggest move in the latest set of rankings.
Gloucester Park Photo

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the third ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series, and there is a new entrant in the top 10 with Shandale rewarded for strong performances against fellow leading contenders for the series.

Shandale stamped his credentials for the TABtouch Inter Dominion by defeating Chicago Bull, ranked third, and Soho Tribeca, ranked seventh, in the JP Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park on October 6.

The same three horses also filled the placings in the Mount Eden Sprint, with Chicago Bull defeating Soho Tribeca and Shandale finishing a game third.

Soho Tribeca moved up two positions from ninth to seventh, but Shandale’s move from 30th position to 10th was the biggest move in the latest set of rankings.

Wishart said the performances by the Mike Reed-trained Shandale meant he had to be promoted up the rankings.

“Shandale went from 30 to 10 on the back of strong performances against fellow West Australian aspirants Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca,” Wishart said.

Other big movers in the top 30 were Yayas Hot Spot from 20th to 13th, Galactic Star from 29th to 22nd and Code Black, who moved from 43rd to 29th.

The Tim Butt-trained My Field Marshall is the highest profile withdrawal since the release of the second ranking, which has opened the door for emerging pacer San Carlo to enter the top 30.

After winning 19 of 23 career starts, San Carlo has been one of the biggest talking points with his initial low ranking and whether he could make the top 30, however, after a fast finishing sixth in the Victoria Cup he looks like it will be enough for him to secure a spot in the top 30.

Kerryn Manning’s in form pacer Mr Mojito is also firmly entrenched inside the top 30, and looks set to be a part of the series.

Lazarus remained on track for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series with a grinding win at Ashburton on Monday, while Lennytheshark enhanced his credentials for the series by taking out the Victoria Cup at Melton on October 14.

Chicago Bull, Our Dream About Me and Have Faith In Me remain inside the top five alongside Lazarus and Lennytheshark.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.

 
    15/09/2017 6/10/2017 23/10/2017 8/11/2017
HORSE Trainer 1st Ranking 2nd Ranking 3rd Ranking 4th Ranking
LAZARUS NZ Mark Purdon 1 1 1  
LENNYTHESHARK David Aiken 2 2 2  
CHICAGO BULL NZ Gary Hall Snr 3 3 3  
OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ Mark Purdon 4 4 4  
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ Mark Purdon 9 5 5  
TIGER TARA NZ Kevin Pizzuto 5 6 6  
SOHO TRIBECA Kim Prentice 8 9 7  
OHOKA PUNTER NZ Gary Hall Snr 7 8 8  
SHANDALE NZ Mike Reed 29 30 9  
BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ Gary Hall Snr 11 11 10  
MAJOR CROCKER Vince Vallelonga 12 10 11  
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ S P Tritton, L R Tritton 20 20 12  
DEVENDRA Todd Rattray 13 13 13  
RUN ONEOVER NZ Gary Hall Snr 10 12 14  
MY HARD COPY NZ Clinton Hall 15 14 15  
THE BUCKET LIST NZ Michael Brennan 17 17 16  
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ Skye Bond 18 18 17  
JAMBIANI Ross Olivieri 23 22 18  
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ Skye Bond 27 23 19  
MOTU PREMIER NZ Ross Olivieri 22 21 20  
GALACTIC STAR NZ Craig Cross 30 29 21  
MAJOR REALITY NZ Justin Prentice 25 27 22  
JILLIBY JAGGER Glen Craven 28 28 23  
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA Debra Lewis 33 31 24  
CONDRIEU NZ Skye Bond 57 35 25  
IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ Ross Olivieri 21 25 26  
MR MOJITO NZ Kerryn Manning 35 33 27  
CODE BLACK NZ Kevin Pizzuto 48 43 28  
IDEAL TYSON Gary Elson 41 39 29  
SAN CARLO Stephen O'Donoghue 42 41 30  
VULTAN TIN Phil Costello 39 37 31  
MAJORDAN Amanda Turnbull 59 44 32  
BETTOR REWARD Justin Prentice 37 36 33  
EGODAN Kevin Pizzuto 71 49 34  
CUT FOR AN ACE Michael Brennan 63 60 35  
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ Gary Hall Snr 34 38 36  
NATURAL DISASTER Justin Prentice 51 54 37  
SPRINTER NZ Gary Elson 55 57 38  
SOHO WALL STREET Glenn Elliott 61 63 39  
THE ODD LOVER NZ Kim Prentice 66 66 40  
TANAKA EAGLE Reg Phillips 83 81 41  
ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ Ross Olivieri 73 70 42  
JOHNNY DISCO Ross Ashby 64 64 43  
           
           
           
           
           
SCRATCHED & WITHDRAWN        
AMERICAN BOY NZ Gary Hall Snr 45 SCR SCR  
AZTEC BROMAC NZ KerryAnn Turner 38 45 SCR  
BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ John McCarthy 49 50 SCR  
CHARLAVAL KerryAnn Turner 80 80 SCR  
CLANCYS FOBWATCH Michael Doltoff 74 72 SCR  
CONDAGEN KerryAnn Turner 47 48 SCR  
COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ Ross Olivieri 75 73 SCR  
COURAGE TELLS NZ Skye Bond 69 71 SCR  
DANIELJOHN Kristian Hawkins 76 77 SCR  
DASHOFLUCK NZ James Rattray 46 47 SCR  
DODOLICIOUS Skye Bond 54 55 SCR  
EL HOMBRE Ross Olivieri 56 58 SCR  
HECTORJAYJAY David Aiken SCR SCR SCR  
HEEZ ON FIRE Bill Horn 26 26 SCR  
HEZA BROMAC NZ Kevin Pizzuto 95 92 SCR  
HUGH VICTOR Clive Dalton 84 82 SCR  
IDEAL ALICE NZ Gary Hall Snr 31 SCR SCR  
IDEAL FOR REAL Emma Stewart 40 40 SCR  
IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ Skye Bond 81 74 SCR  
JOHN OF ARC NZ Clive Dalton 14 15 SCR  
JOHNNY FOX NZ Ross Olivieri 60 61 SCR  
LADY DUPREE Tony Svilicich 97 SCR SCR  
LIVURA NZ Nathan Turvey 87 84 SCR  
LORD ZIN ZAN NZ John McCarthy 52 52 SCR  
MASTER JAXON David Hunter 65 65 SCR  
MATCH POINT NZ Kevin Pizzuto 72 SCR SCR  
MOONROCK NZ Sonya Smith 79 67 SCR  
MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ Tim Butt 6 7 SCR  
MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ Tony Svilicich 68 69 SCR  
NATHANS COURAGE Michael Brennan 53 56 SCR  
NEW WORLD ORDER Ray Williams 67 68 SCR  
NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ Gary Hall Snr 32 32 SCR  
OUR WAIKIKI BEACH Mark Purdon 16 16 SCR  
PACHACUTI Todd Rattray 43 42 SCR  
PAY ME CULLEN NZ Kristian Hawkins 91 89 SCR  
RABCHENKO Kevin Charles 77 75 SCR  
RED SALUTE Ross Olivieri 78 78 SCR  
RESURGENT SPIRIT Kate Hargreaves 82 79 SCR  
RIVERBOAT JASPER Maree Caldow 85 76 SCR  
RUB OF THE GREEN NZ Michael Brennan 58 59 SCR  
SHARDONS ROCKET NZ Tony Svilicich 93 88 SCR  
SHEER ROCKNROLL Ross Olivieri 44 46 SCR  
SMO NZ Eric Chabros 96 93 SCR  
SMOKEY THE BANDIT Michael Callegari 50 53 SCR  
SPARE ME DAYS Brad Hewitt 36 34 SCR  
STORMONT CZAR KerryAnn Turner 70 51 SCR  
STRATHLACHLAN ANDY Geoffrey Harding 86 83 SCR  
STROGANOFF NZ Kristian Hawkins 92 90 SCR  
SUPERFECTA NZ Sonia Zucchiatti 88 85 SCR  
THE FAITHFUL NZ Kevin Pizzuto 90 87 SCR  
THE TRILOGY NZ Kristian Hawkins 89 86 SCR  
TOMMY BE GOOD Kat Warwick 62 62 SCR  
TRICKY STYX NZ Jesse Moore 24 24 SCR  
ULTIMATE ART Shannon Price 19 19 SCR  
WALKINSHAW (NZ) Ray Williams 94 91 SCR  

 

Warren Wishart                                                                          

RWWA, Harness Racing Chief Handicapper                               
P: 08 9445 5283                                                                         

warren.wishart@rwwa.com.au     

