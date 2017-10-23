$1m TABtouch Inter Dominion third rankings

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the third ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series, and there is a new entrant in the top 10 with Shandale rewarded for strong performances against fellow leading contenders for the series.

Shandale stamped his credentials for the TABtouch Inter Dominion by defeating Chicago Bull, ranked third, and Soho Tribeca, ranked seventh, in the JP Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park on October 6.

The same three horses also filled the placings in the Mount Eden Sprint, with Chicago Bull defeating Soho Tribeca and Shandale finishing a game third.

Soho Tribeca moved up two positions from ninth to seventh, but Shandale’s move from 30th position to 10th was the biggest move in the latest set of rankings.

Wishart said the performances by the Mike Reed-trained Shandale meant he had to be promoted up the rankings.

“Shandale went from 30 to 10 on the back of strong performances against fellow West Australian aspirants Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca,” Wishart said.

Other big movers in the top 30 were Yayas Hot Spot from 20th to 13th, Galactic Star from 29th to 22nd and Code Black, who moved from 43rd to 29th.

The Tim Butt-trained My Field Marshall is the highest profile withdrawal since the release of the second ranking, which has opened the door for emerging pacer San Carlo to enter the top 30.

After winning 19 of 23 career starts, San Carlo has been one of the biggest talking points with his initial low ranking and whether he could make the top 30, however, after a fast finishing sixth in the Victoria Cup he looks like it will be enough for him to secure a spot in the top 30.

Kerryn Manning’s in form pacer Mr Mojito is also firmly entrenched inside the top 30, and looks set to be a part of the series.

Lazarus remained on track for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series with a grinding win at Ashburton on Monday, while Lennytheshark enhanced his credentials for the series by taking out the Victoria Cup at Melton on October 14.

Chicago Bull, Our Dream About Me and Have Faith In Me remain inside the top five alongside Lazarus and Lennytheshark.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.