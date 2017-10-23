$1m TABtouch Inter Dominion third rankings

Racing And Wagering Western Australia’s Harness Racing Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart has released the third ranking for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series, and there is a new entrant in the top 10 with Shandale rewarded for strong performances against fellow leading contenders for the series.
Shandale stamped his credentials for the TABtouch Inter Dominion by defeating Chicago Bull, ranked third, and Soho Tribeca, ranked seventh, in the JP Stratton Cup at Gloucester Park on October 6.
The same three horses also filled the placings in the Mount Eden Sprint, with Chicago Bull defeating Soho Tribeca and Shandale finishing a game third.
Soho Tribeca moved up two positions from ninth to seventh, but Shandale’s move from 30th position to 10th was the biggest move in the latest set of rankings.
Wishart said the performances by the Mike Reed-trained Shandale meant he had to be promoted up the rankings.
“Shandale went from 30 to 10 on the back of strong performances against fellow West Australian aspirants Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca,” Wishart said.
Other big movers in the top 30 were Yayas Hot Spot from 20th to 13th, Galactic Star from 29th to 22nd and Code Black, who moved from 43rd to 29th.
The Tim Butt-trained My Field Marshall is the highest profile withdrawal since the release of the second ranking, which has opened the door for emerging pacer San Carlo to enter the top 30.
After winning 19 of 23 career starts, San Carlo has been one of the biggest talking points with his initial low ranking and whether he could make the top 30, however, after a fast finishing sixth in the Victoria Cup he looks like it will be enough for him to secure a spot in the top 30.
Kerryn Manning’s in form pacer Mr Mojito is also firmly entrenched inside the top 30, and looks set to be a part of the series.
Lazarus remained on track for the TABtouch Inter Dominion series with a grinding win at Ashburton on Monday, while Lennytheshark enhanced his credentials for the series by taking out the Victoria Cup at Melton on October 14.
Chicago Bull, Our Dream About Me and Have Faith In Me remain inside the top five alongside Lazarus and Lennytheshark.
The TABtouch Inter Dominion series starts with the first set of heats at Gloucester Park on Friday November 24, before the series once again heads to Bunbury for the second round on Tuesday November 28. The third and final set of heats will be held at Gloucester Park on Friday December 1, before the Grand Final on Friday December 8.
|15/09/2017
|6/10/2017
|23/10/2017
|8/11/2017
|HORSE
|Trainer
|1st Ranking
|2nd Ranking
|3rd Ranking
|4th Ranking
|LAZARUS NZ
|Mark Purdon
|1
|1
|1
|LENNYTHESHARK
|David Aiken
|2
|2
|2
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|3
|3
|3
|OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ
|Mark Purdon
|4
|4
|4
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Mark Purdon
|9
|5
|5
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|5
|6
|6
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Kim Prentice
|8
|9
|7
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|7
|8
|8
|SHANDALE NZ
|Mike Reed
|29
|30
|9
|BEAUDIENE BOAZ NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|11
|11
|10
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Vince Vallelonga
|12
|10
|11
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|20
|20
|12
|DEVENDRA
|Todd Rattray
|13
|13
|13
|RUN ONEOVER NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|10
|12
|14
|MY HARD COPY NZ
|Clinton Hall
|15
|14
|15
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Michael Brennan
|17
|17
|16
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|Skye Bond
|18
|18
|17
|JAMBIANI
|Ross Olivieri
|23
|22
|18
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Skye Bond
|27
|23
|19
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|22
|21
|20
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Craig Cross
|30
|29
|21
|MAJOR REALITY NZ
|Justin Prentice
|25
|27
|22
|JILLIBY JAGGER
|Glen Craven
|28
|28
|23
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|Debra Lewis
|33
|31
|24
|CONDRIEU NZ
|Skye Bond
|57
|35
|25
|IM FULL OF EXCUSES NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|21
|25
|26
|MR MOJITO NZ
|Kerryn Manning
|35
|33
|27
|CODE BLACK NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|48
|43
|28
|IDEAL TYSON
|Gary Elson
|41
|39
|29
|SAN CARLO
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|42
|41
|30
|VULTAN TIN
|Phil Costello
|39
|37
|31
|MAJORDAN
|Amanda Turnbull
|59
|44
|32
|BETTOR REWARD
|Justin Prentice
|37
|36
|33
|EGODAN
|Kevin Pizzuto
|71
|49
|34
|CUT FOR AN ACE
|Michael Brennan
|63
|60
|35
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|34
|38
|36
|NATURAL DISASTER
|Justin Prentice
|51
|54
|37
|SPRINTER NZ
|Gary Elson
|55
|57
|38
|SOHO WALL STREET
|Glenn Elliott
|61
|63
|39
|THE ODD LOVER NZ
|Kim Prentice
|66
|66
|40
|TANAKA EAGLE
|Reg Phillips
|83
|81
|41
|ITZ BETTOR TO WIN NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|73
|70
|42
|JOHNNY DISCO
|Ross Ashby
|64
|64
|43
|SCRATCHED & WITHDRAWN
|AMERICAN BOY NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|45
|SCR
|SCR
|AZTEC BROMAC NZ
|KerryAnn Turner
|38
|45
|SCR
|BLAZIN N CULLEN NZ
|John McCarthy
|49
|50
|SCR
|CHARLAVAL
|KerryAnn Turner
|80
|80
|SCR
|CLANCYS FOBWATCH
|Michael Doltoff
|74
|72
|SCR
|CONDAGEN
|KerryAnn Turner
|47
|48
|SCR
|COSTA DEL MAGNIFICO NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|75
|73
|SCR
|COURAGE TELLS NZ
|Skye Bond
|69
|71
|SCR
|DANIELJOHN
|Kristian Hawkins
|76
|77
|SCR
|DASHOFLUCK NZ
|James Rattray
|46
|47
|SCR
|DODOLICIOUS
|Skye Bond
|54
|55
|SCR
|EL HOMBRE
|Ross Olivieri
|56
|58
|SCR
|HECTORJAYJAY
|David Aiken
|SCR
|SCR
|SCR
|HEEZ ON FIRE
|Bill Horn
|26
|26
|SCR
|HEZA BROMAC NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|95
|92
|SCR
|HUGH VICTOR
|Clive Dalton
|84
|82
|SCR
|IDEAL ALICE NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|31
|SCR
|SCR
|IDEAL FOR REAL
|Emma Stewart
|40
|40
|SCR
|IDEALINDIAMONDS NZ
|Skye Bond
|81
|74
|SCR
|JOHN OF ARC NZ
|Clive Dalton
|14
|15
|SCR
|JOHNNY FOX NZ
|Ross Olivieri
|60
|61
|SCR
|LADY DUPREE
|Tony Svilicich
|97
|SCR
|SCR
|LIVURA NZ
|Nathan Turvey
|87
|84
|SCR
|LORD ZIN ZAN NZ
|John McCarthy
|52
|52
|SCR
|MASTER JAXON
|David Hunter
|65
|65
|SCR
|MATCH POINT NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|72
|SCR
|SCR
|MOONROCK NZ
|Sonya Smith
|79
|67
|SCR
|MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ
|Tim Butt
|6
|7
|SCR
|MYSTA MAGICAL MACH NZ
|Tony Svilicich
|68
|69
|SCR
|NATHANS COURAGE
|Michael Brennan
|53
|56
|SCR
|NEW WORLD ORDER
|Ray Williams
|67
|68
|SCR
|NORVIC NIGHTOWL NZ
|Gary Hall Snr
|32
|32
|SCR
|OUR WAIKIKI BEACH
|Mark Purdon
|16
|16
|SCR
|PACHACUTI
|Todd Rattray
|43
|42
|SCR
|PAY ME CULLEN NZ
|Kristian Hawkins
|91
|89
|SCR
|RABCHENKO
|Kevin Charles
|77
|75
|SCR
|RED SALUTE
|Ross Olivieri
|78
|78
|SCR
|RESURGENT SPIRIT
|Kate Hargreaves
|82
|79
|SCR
|RIVERBOAT JASPER
|Maree Caldow
|85
|76
|SCR
|RUB OF THE GREEN NZ
|Michael Brennan
|58
|59
|SCR
|SHARDONS ROCKET NZ
|Tony Svilicich
|93
|88
|SCR
|SHEER ROCKNROLL
|Ross Olivieri
|44
|46
|SCR
|SMO NZ
|Eric Chabros
|96
|93
|SCR
|SMOKEY THE BANDIT
|Michael Callegari
|50
|53
|SCR
|SPARE ME DAYS
|Brad Hewitt
|36
|34
|SCR
|STORMONT CZAR
|KerryAnn Turner
|70
|51
|SCR
|STRATHLACHLAN ANDY
|Geoffrey Harding
|86
|83
|SCR
|STROGANOFF NZ
|Kristian Hawkins
|92
|90
|SCR
|SUPERFECTA NZ
|Sonia Zucchiatti
|88
|85
|SCR
|THE FAITHFUL NZ
|Kevin Pizzuto
|90
|87
|SCR
|THE TRILOGY NZ
|Kristian Hawkins
|89
|86
|SCR
|TOMMY BE GOOD
|Kat Warwick
|62
|62
|SCR
|TRICKY STYX NZ
|Jesse Moore
|24
|24
|SCR
|ULTIMATE ART
|Shannon Price
|19
|19
|SCR
|WALKINSHAW (NZ)
|Ray Williams
|94
|91
|SCR
