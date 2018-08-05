Day At The Track

Hambletonian second elim to Tactical Landing

08:06 AM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tactical Landing
Tactical Landing and trainer/driver Jimmy Takter win the second elimination heat of the Hambletonian
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 4, 2018 - Tactical Landing took the tactical route outside to avoid inside traffic and win the second $100,000 Hambletonian Elimination, the ninth race, on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

The Jimmy Takter driven and trained three-year-old son of Muscle Hill scored his third consecutive win, crossing the wire in 1:52.2. He returned $14.80, $7.80, $7.20. It was a quarter length back to Patent Leather ($50.20, $36.20) in second and Fashionwoodchopper ($21.40) in third by 1 Â¾ lengths.

Also advancing to the final were fourth place Alarm Detector and Classichap in fifth.

The Tactical Landing Stable of Perrysburg, OH owns Tactical Landing, who was only making his sixth career start.

"He's inexperienced, but he's a strong horse to go heats," said Takter. "We got pushed out on the back side. He was three wide for a while there. I mean, this is the Hambletonian, a lot of sh*t happens. It’s a crazy race, horses going in and out.  This horse has three lifetime starts never been in a stake race, and being that professional that he was today, I was so impressed with this horse. I’m proud of this guy."

Six Pack, the 2-5 favorite, hooked wheels in the stretch, finished sixth and will miss the $1 million Hambletonian Final.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Atlanta beats the boys in $1M Hambletonian
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Shartin N, Dream Together score big
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Western Joe sizzles in Sam McKee Memorial
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
The Meadows feature pace to Vague Traces
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Hambletonian second elim to Tactical Landing
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Late charge gets Stay Hungry Cane Pace win
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
First Hambletonian heat goes to Crystal Fashion
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News