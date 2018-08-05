Hambletonian second elim to Tactical Landing

Tactical Landing and trainer/driver Jimmy Takter win the second elimination heat of the Hambletonian

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 4, 2018 - Tactical Landing took the tactical route outside to avoid inside traffic and win the second $100,000 Hambletonian Elimination, the ninth race, on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

The Jimmy Takter driven and trained three-year-old son of Muscle Hill scored his third consecutive win, crossing the wire in 1:52.2. He returned $14.80, $7.80, $7.20. It was a quarter length back to Patent Leather ($50.20, $36.20) in second and Fashionwoodchopper ($21.40) in third by 1 Â¾ lengths.

Also advancing to the final were fourth place Alarm Detector and Classichap in fifth.

The Tactical Landing Stable of Perrysburg, OH owns Tactical Landing, who was only making his sixth career start.

"He's inexperienced, but he's a strong horse to go heats," said Takter. "We got pushed out on the back side. He was three wide for a while there. I mean, this is the Hambletonian, a lot of sh*t happens. It’s a crazy race, horses going in and out. This horse has three lifetime starts never been in a stake race, and being that professional that he was today, I was so impressed with this horse. I’m proud of this guy."

Six Pack, the 2-5 favorite, hooked wheels in the stretch, finished sixth and will miss the $1 million Hambletonian Final.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department



