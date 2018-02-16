Take the virtual tour of The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 15, 2018) - Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment has partnered with Metropolitan Area-based 360SiteVisit to give potential harness racing visitors and clients the ultimate virtual tour of the East Rutherford racetrack and event space.

The 360-degree virtual tour gives visitors an interactive view of Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment and allows them to see what their trade show, special event or bar/bat mitzvah could look like in one of the venue's restaurants or event spaces. "Having a virtual tour of our 155,000sq ft facility offers clients more than just photos of various rooms. It gives them a much bigger picture of the environment and a great introduction of what hosting an event at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment has to offer. " states Andrea Lokshin, VP of Marketing & Sales.

Each room of the virtual tour took less than 10 minutes to shoot using one camera equipped with a specialized lens and bracket. Utilizing five separate pieces of software, 360SiteVisit was then able to enhance, combine, stitch and create the ultra high-resolution virtual tour in the span of three days."Somebody who is looking for event space would need to take the time to visit multiple locations. We make this process easier and hassle-free by allowing venues to showcase the versatility of their spaces 24/7, 365 days a year so that clients can review at their leisure ," explained Greg Riccardi, CEO of 360SiteVisit.

As Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment continues to grow its event and trade show business, the newly created 360-degree virtual tour will be a major selling tool," added Lokshin.

To take the virtual tour, click here.

For more information, click here.