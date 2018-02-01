Third straight victory in $25,000 Open

DOVER, Del. --- Terror At Night stepped up to her third consecutive harness racing victory in the $25,000 Open/Handicap in 1:52.1 on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Dover Downs. Tim Tetrick won three races for the second straight day.

The four-year-old daughter of Western Terror -Enhance The Night distaff, owned by Ed Maas III, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing, remained unbeaten in January with Corey Callahan driving Les Givens-trained Terror At Night to her 18th career success enhancing her bankroll to $266,501. Sweet Bobbie (Mike Cole) finished second with Newborn Sassy (Tim Tetrick), the show horse.

Scandalicious (Jonathan Roberts) led the eight-horse field past the quarter in :26.2 before yielding to Sweet Bobbie who led through the mid-potions when Terror At Night went into action on the final turn.

In the $17,000 Mares sub-feature, Shartin N made her second start in the states another winning one, but the Tintin In Amrica -Bagdarinfve-year-old had her moments during a 1:52 mile. Tim Tetrick steadied the New Zealand female twice during the races when Shartin N made short breaks. Roselily (Ross Wolfenden) cut out the fraction and led until approaching the finish line when Shartin N closed with a rush to get up for the triumph for trainer Jim King Jr. and owners Rich Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King.

Cocktail Time (Tony Morgan) was third.

Owner-trainer-driver Vnce Copeland put a new 1:53 race record on Goin Again, a Dragon Again -Ain't Goin Back five-year-old in a $15,000 Mares winners event. The victory ended two lengthy win streaks. Stormtrack (Tetrick) finished second after three straight wins. Pass Line Bluchip (Allan Davis) was third ending her four wins-in-a-row streak.

Barbara's Shadow came from off-the-pace to win a $13,000 Mares pace in 1:53.2 for owner-trainer Vic Kirby and partners Leigh Raymer and Brian Hoffecker. Use Your Noodle (Montrell Teague as a game second in front of Fast-finishing Skateboard Chic (Russell Foster). The win was the second this year for the Shadow Play-Bababababarnarapan five-year-old.

Tim Tetrick drove three winners, Vic Kirby and Coey Callahan had doubles.

CAJON LIGHTNING, SWEET ROCK , MISSLE J TEST $27,500 FEATURE

A strong sextet of hard-hitting pacers tangle in this week's $27,500 Preferred- Open/Handicap on another solid 13-race card at Dover Downs on Thursday, Feb. 1

Janet Hudson and Jo Ann Looney-King's Little Ben has done nothing but win since mid-December rolling off four consecutive victories for trainer Jim King Jr. This week Corey Callahan will drive Little Ben. Cajon Lightning, already a five-time local feature race winner for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisik Farms, will be driven by Russell Foster, this time. Sweet Rock and Vic Kirby has been at the top of his game all season long for conditioner Wayne Givens and owners Reggie Hazzard, G.O. Calloway and Legacy Racing. Brian and Carrie Malone's Hypothetical, piloted by Tony Morgan

Leaving from post 1 is Hypothetical, trained by Brian Malone who owns with wife Carrie Malone. Tony Morgan drove the winner of last week's first Four-Year-Open. John McGill and Brian Carsey's Missle J, a Yonkers winner last week will be piloted by Tim Tetrick. Bamond Stable's Moonliteonthebeach has been sharp recently and will be driven by Ross Wolfenden.

There are nine starters in a wide open $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicap: Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis' Jet Airway (Corey Callahan), a winner last Thursday leaves from outside post 8. Arty Foster II and Wanda May Saulsbury's Whirl Monroe (Kirby), second last week, Letsmakeawish (Tetrick) claimed last start by Bamond Stables, steps up a class.

The rest of the field contains Mildred Ventriglio's Reggiano (Morgan); Ron Davis' Mister Virgin, stepping up in price after being claimed two weeks in a row, George &Tina Dennis' Imkeepinthisguy (Mike Cole) Arty Foster's Legion Of Boom (R.Foster), from the rail; West, Walsh and Thuet's Skyful Of Lighters (Sean Bier) and Pam Plante's Suchasenseofhumor (Wolfenden) from post 8 in the second tier.

On the tough undercard are a $16,000, two $14,500 and two $13,000 paces.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Racing is set each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad