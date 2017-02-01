Tessa Seelster wins Dover debut

DOVER, Del---- Tessa Seelster made her first Dover Downs appearance a winning one in the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap pace on Tuesday, Jan.31. Harness racing driver Yannick Gingras had a quartet of winners.

With Yannick Gingras in the bike, the five-year-old Shadow Play -Titania Seelster brown mare made her local debut an impressive one turning back six foes in 1:51.2 in the week's top female pace. Gingras had to hold off a strong two horse challenge in deep stretch to beat Mischief Maker N (Ross Wolfenden) and Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) in the photo.

Tessa Seelster is owned by Jonathan Newman, Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing Stable and won for the 19th time in her career. A $225-thousand winner last season, she now has banked $399,703 in her career. Elliesjet N was scratched.

OTC Stables' Dismissal, reined by Corey Callahan) won her third in-a-row ending Vintage Babe's (Gingras') six straight winning streak in the secondary feature, $15,000 4&5-Year-Old Mares pace. Fresh from a six-length win last week, Dismissal, a four-year-old daughter of Western Terror -Her Mattjesty, won easily again with Vintage Babe second best. In The Shadows (Tony Morgan) took third.

Gingras completed the day with four winners. Meet leader Vic Kirby and defending champ Corey Callahan had triples,, Ross Wolfenden won two races while trainer Clyde Francis and owner George Teague along with trainer Brain Malone and co-owner Carrie Malone also had two wins.

MOONLIGHT COCKTAIL AIMS FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT WEDNESDAY

Moonlight Cocktail puts her three-race win streak on-the-line in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 feature trot at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Tony Morgan drives Moonlight Cocktail, trained by Linda Toscano, from post 8 in the $13,500 4&5-Year-Old feature for owners TLP Stable and Richard Gutnick, who is best remember for the outstanding !-million winner Chapter Seven , who completed his career winning the Matron Stake at Dover after winning the Hambletonian. The sharp Streamsong, owned and trained by Bobby Glassmeyer, with Jonathan Roberts in the bike finished second last time a two consecutive wins. Iron mine Branch’s Royal Surprise circled the field to win his previous start and will be driven by George Dennis.

Barbara Kirby’s Myclaimtovictory and Kim Vincent has be solid in his last few races. Tom and Gregg Morris’ Doggone Slots handled by Roger Plante must start in the second tier from post 9.Eric Good and trainer Gary Simpson’s Nebraska Jack gets the services of Pat Berry in the bike. Howard and Linda Dege’s Five Below drew the rail with Art Stafford Jr driving. Marley’s Guy with Vic Kirby driving for Steve Meltzer and Medinah Racing and Don Marine’s Luck Ten K and Ross Wolfenden leave from inside posts.

Weekday post time for Monday through Thursday racing is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days. Parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant’s acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600. Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.