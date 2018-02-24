Day At The Track

World record to Shez All Rock

09:44 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Shez All Rock winning the NSW Oaks
The winning owners of Shez All Rock were over the moon with their win in tonight’s NSW Oaks.
Young Victorian reins man Mark Pitt gave a salute to the stars as he scored an amazing harness racing win in tonight's John Gibson Memorial New South Wales Oaks at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

The Shepparton reinsman brought Shez All Rock with a burst of speed up the inside running to win by three metres from Soho Burning Love (Greg Sugars) in a world record equalling time of 2:50.4 with the plucky Nostra Villa (Chris Alford) clinging on for third.

Pitt drove a patient race with the daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven, settling in about seventh spot and biding his time until the field hit the home running.

The charges looked to be coming from out wide and just as it looked as if Soho Burning Love and Nostra Villa would fight out the finish Pitt and Shez All Rock appeared from nowhere up the pegs for an amazing win.

Now Victorian-based, Pitt showed his delight to be back in his former home state with a mighty flourish of the whip as he crossed the line for a win he rated among the best of his career.

"This was always going to be a tricky race but she had a good trip tonight and god the job done," said Pitt.

"It's always good when you come away from home and win a race like this and go home with a trophy, it's really special.

"I have to thank Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin for all the help they have given me with this horse and I also think Mum and Dad deserve some of the credit too. Without them none of this would be possible.
 
 
 
3 7:17pm JOHN GIBSON MEMORIAL NSW OAKS (GROUP 1) 2400M
$200,000 3YO Fillies. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SHEZ ALL ROCK      Fr4 5 Mark Pitt Mark Pitt   $ 4.80    
  BROWN FILLY 3 by ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN USA out of JUST IRISH LOCH NZ (MACH THREE CA) 
Owner(s): I D Pitt, L M Pitt 
Breeder(s): G F (George) Tennent
2 SOHO BURNING LOVE      Fr10 11 Michael Stanley Greg Sugars 3.2m $ 13.20    
3 NOSTRA VILLA      Fr7 8 Emma Stewart Chris Alford 7.5m $ 2.70 fav   
4 CALLMEQUEENBEE      Fr8 9 Gemma Rue Mat Rue 9.1m $ 95.30    
5 MY SWEETCHILLIPHILLY NZ      Fr6 7 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 9.3m $ 35.70    
6 WAR DAN BAD GIRL      Fr5 6 Steve Turnbull Nathan Jack 9.5m $ 42.30    
7 FAME ASSURED      Fr3 4 Grant Dixon Grant Dixon 10.4m $ 4.60    
8 IMPRINCESSGEMMA      Fr1 2 Emma Stewart Luke McCarthy 21.7m $ 6.30    
9 IDEAL PLEASURE NZ      Fr2 3 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Natalie Rasmussen 22.5m $ 16.10    
10 MACEY JAYDE      Fr9 10 Michael Stanley Michael Stanley 29.8m $ 46.20    
Scratchings
 
REDBANK ADDI 1
PROPHESY 12
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:50:4 Mile Rate: 1:54:3 Lead Time: 54.9
First Quarter: 29.3 Second Quarter: 30.1 Third Quarter: 27.8 Fourth Quarter: 28.3
Margins: 3.2m x 4.3m
 

Sean Vella
 
