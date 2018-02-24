World record to Shez All Rock

Young Victorian reins man Mark Pitt gave a salute to the stars as he scored an amazing harness racing win in tonight's John Gibson Memorial New South Wales Oaks at Tabcorp Park Menangle.



The Shepparton reinsman brought Shez All Rock with a burst of speed up the inside running to win by three metres from Soho Burning Love ( Greg Sugars ) in a world record equalling time of 2:50.4 with the plucky Nostra Villa (Chris Alford) clinging on for third.



Pitt drove a patient race with the daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven , settling in about seventh spot and biding his time until the field hit the home running.



The charges looked to be coming from out wide and just as it looked as if Soho Burning Love and Nostra Villa would fight out the finish Pitt and Shez All Rock appeared from nowhere up the pegs for an amazing win.



Now Victorian-based, Pitt showed his delight to be back in his former home state with a mighty flourish of the whip as he crossed the line for a win he rated among the best of his career.



"This was always going to be a tricky race but she had a good trip tonight and god the job done," said Pitt.



"It's always good when you come away from home and win a race like this and go home with a trophy, it's really special.



"I have to thank Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin for all the help they have given me with this horse and I also think Mum and Dad deserve some of the credit too. Without them none of this would be possible.



Sean Vella