That was a demolition job

Those were the words of race caller Fred Hastings after Anntonia had displayed brilliant speed in annihilating her rivals in the harness racing Group One Bathurst Gold Bracelet on 27th March.

To watch this race click here

Anntonia is now one of the most exciting 3 year old fillies to have graced racetracks in NSW over the past ten years at least. The winning mile rate for the 1,730 metre trip of 1.52.1 was not only a new Track Record for 3 year old fillies but a Track Record for a horse of any age or sex.

The daughter of Bettors Delight shares a birth date [19th November] with another flying filly - in this case a two legged one by the name of Gail Devers. The American flyer with the flashy fingernails won Gold Medals for the 100 metres at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. So maybe that birth date of 19th November will be an omen for buying any Fillies at future Sales.

Anntonia was a $90,000 purchase at the 2019 APG Sydney Yearling Sale. Although the price was pretty steep at the time it is now looking like a bargain as she has banked over $230,000 in just twelve lifetime starts. Those twelve starts have resulted in 7 wins and 5 second placings.

She is bred on that highly successful cross of Bettors Delight over a Christian Cullen mare - the cross that has produced the likes of Lazarus, Chicago Bull, Highview Tommy, Amazing Dream and many more Group winners.

“My owners Charlie and Ann Sammut really like the Bettors Delight progeny and so we picked out Lot 396 at the Sydney Sale that year. We did go and look at some other fillies but kept coming back to Lot 396 and although a bit on the small side we knew we just had to buy her. “ said Anntonia’s trainer David Thorn recently.

Anntonia is actually the full name of Charlie Sammut’s wife and despite being involved as an owner in Harness Racing for many years this Filly is their first Group One winner. Maybe Charlie, you should have named a horse after your wife many years ago.

Bred at Goulburn by Matt Day

Anntonia was bred and sold by Goulburn, NSW breeder Matt Day and is the third foal and third filly produced by the Christian Cullen mare Perfect Penny.

Perfect Penny certainly didn’t light up the racetrack - her eight starts produced just one win and two placings and the bankroll of $7,073 didn’t indicate what lay ahead in her new career as a Broodmare.

Even her first foal by Art Major didn’t leave a clue as to Perfect Penny’s future stardom.

Canberra owner and trainer Michael Hawke moved the filly, named Riccarton Lass, on after five unplaced starts. Queensland based breeder Adam Cahill is now the benefactor of that move with her first foal selling for $30,000 at the recent APG Melbourne Sale.

But then along came an American Ideal filly in 2015 which Cawdor, NSW trainer Paul Fitzpatrick took a liking to at the 2017 Sydney APG Sale. Now named Miss Halfpenny she has put a big smile on the face of her owners as well as some $235,400 into their Bank account, plus now another tidy sum after being sold recently as a Broodmare.

Anntonia is the third foal whilst the first colt from Perfect Penny was sold to Paul Fitzpatrick at the 2020 Sydney Sales for $31,000.

Named Rocknpenny, the son of A Rocknroll Dance has made a perfect start to his race career having won on debut at Menangle on 23rd March.

A full brother to Miss Halfpenny was knocked down for $70,000 at this years Sydney APG Sale, whilst a full sister is being aimed at the 2022 Sales.

Perfect Penny has provided Matt Day with a perfect return on the original investment of the mare with an Art Major filly at foot that he acquired from the late Brian Hardy. Being just 12 years old there is likely to be plenty more “ pennies “ pour into the Matt Day bank account.

John Coffey

Bloodstock Consultant