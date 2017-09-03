The Hungarians fight back

After a good day on Friday, Sept 1 the American harness racing amatuers faltered somewhat to the Hungarians on Saturday.

The best Hungarian amateur driver, Ms. Andrea Fazekas (Sunny) spoiled the party. Bob Davis ( Nubia) found the front ahead of Paul Minore (Primusz) and then out popped the Hungarians riding shotgun.

Andrea sat chilly and second over until she needed to blast around a tiring Bob Davis. Too late for Paul to treat us to a driving double and a solid win. Andrea was first, A Gaspar (Ors)was second and Paul Minore captured the third money with Peter Kleinhans (Red Stone) fourth.

The ten American starters in the two races faced a total of fourteen Hungarians. The calculation had to have a curve applied to the European system we use, making the total 77 USA to 59 Hungary. But who cares who won or lost? A great time was had by all.

The Hungarians have a great race track here and super barn area about 1000 meters long with clay roofs and cupolas atop each barn. The one thousand meters of barn area are in rows of two so count 2000 meters of barn area. There is a jogging track in the woods, four main tracks, two trotting tracks and two for t-breds; one grass, one dirt with the latter also used for the greyhounds.

You can't hear these horses going over this piece of dirt and shows that only competitive races count, not speed and creature comforts, which are so important if just made available.

In Italy it was a disco and free food that created the renaissance. Here there is a big crowd of young and old, children of all ages, picnic benches and food trucks to feed an army. Also some adult beverages. Giving people what makes them happy is important.

The big race of the day(Saturday) was the Marshall Jozsef Emlekverseny for 6,000,000 Hungarian Fortins; nearly $ 24,000 US.

That race was won by Rapido OK driven by Germany's Josef Franzl . The evening ended with presentations and the US extending an invite (for 2018 or 2019) to our Hungarian friends, through club Rep Tomas Keleman. The invite will be for four drivers, club reps and guests.

All in all, we were treated like royalty and we look forward to return the amenities when we host our Hungarian friends in the near future.

by Joe Faraldo with John Manzi