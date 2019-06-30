The real Majordan stands up

One of the biggest questions harness racing fans were asking before the running of today's $100,000 TAB Len Smith was 'would the real Majordan show up and give his best?'



Champion reinsman Todd McCarthy admitted it was a fine line with the speedy son of Art Major as to whether or not that Majordan would be able to match it with his rivals when the mobile starter let them go.



The good news is, the big fellow was right on his game and the Kevin Pizzuto -trained pacer came out of barrier one and surged to a stunning 1:49.6 win over a gutsy Our Uncle Sam (Anthony Frisby), scoring by a head, with Victorian visitor Jilliby Bandit a strong third.



Pizzuto described Majordan as a "beast" after a he impressed everyone with a strong recent trial and he showed why when Replaced Eye came firing out of the gate and Majordan had to be hunted up by McCarthy to hold the lead.



"It was either that or possibly hand up and try and retake the lead," said Todd.



"I'm just happy the real Majordan showed up today - sometimes it's in the lap of the gods which one will be here."



Todd described the Len Smith as one of the elite harness races in this country.



"This is my first win in this race so it's pretty special," he said.

Majordan



"I have to give Gordon Banks and Mark Hanover a special mention for letting me drive this horse . . . he's pretty good, this bloke.



Pizzuto agreed: "Both horse and driver were on their game today and it could not have worked out any better," said Pizzuto, one of the leading trainers in this country and something of a master at having his horses peak when the feature races roll around.



He may be forced to consider taking Majordan to Queensland for their features as his other stable star Tiger Tara is already booked to head north for the stable in coming days.



Sean Vella