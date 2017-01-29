Super Brett Miller hits a grand slam

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (January 27, 2017) - Despite temperatures in the 30s and a few pesky snow flurries falling at post time, The Summer Wind came blowing in to score a powerful front-end score in the $16,000 feature for harness racing pacing mares at the Meadowlands on Friday.

The Summer Wind was making her second start after a six-month layoff wasted no time making the front end, brushing to the lead after a 27.1 opening quarter mile. Jim Marohn, Jr. kept the 8-year-old daughter of Rocknroll Hanover on the engine through three-quarters in 1:24.

Carobbean Pacetry mounted a long first-over grind with Drew Monti, but could not get to The Summer Wind, who kicked home in 28 to win in 1:52. Carobbean Pacetry held the place spot, Fanticipation was third and 8/5 favorite Abbijade Hanover was fourth.

"She has come back great off the layoff," explained Marohn, who has steered The Summer Wind to nine of her 26 career wins. "She loves the front end. The connections have done a great job getting her into form. I am really glad they stick with me."

In a pair of co-featured conditioned trotting events, B Yoyo and Anaffairtoremember each took advantage of class drops to post powerful wins as the betting favorites.

Brett Miller was the driving star of the night with four wins including a sweep of the final three races on the card.

Total handle on the 12-race program was $2,481,062.

Live racing resumes Saturday with a 13-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com.