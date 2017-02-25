Day At The Track

There's life in this Dead Cat

12:00 AM 26 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dead Cat Bounce takes a lifetime mark.JPG
Dead Cat Bounce takes a lifetime mark

He is the ultimate professional harness racing reinsman and prolific Victorian winner Chris Alford showed just why when he won the Group One $54,000 Australian Pacing Gold Trotters Cup at Tabcorp Park @Club Menangle tonight.

Alford quickly found the front with the Nicole Molander-trained Dead Cat Bounce and defied all efforts to run him down in the straight, scoring a 2.6m win over Glenferrie Burn and Uncas, rating an impressive 1:54.1 for the flying mile.

As the field swung for home there looked to be challenges coming from near and far but Alford and Dead Cat Bounce held them all at bay to give Victoria another Group One for the night.

Just 45 minutes earlier Alford scored one of the biggest wins of his stellar career, taking out the Miracle Mile with Lennytheshark, but rather than rest on his laurels he was back in the bike and drove another fabulous race to add to one of his best nights at Menangle.

Not a bad effort when you consider Alford has driven thousands of winners in a stellar career that win earmark him as one of the greats of this sport.

The unusually-named Dead Cat Bounce has now won three in succession and gave the former NSW trainer Molander her first Group One trotting success since she lost ace trotter Keystone Del from her stable.

Dead Cat Bounce is by the Swedish stallion Revenue from the Straphanger mare Wee Annie. It was her 13th lifetime victory.

 

 

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Andy Miller wins four including feature trot
25-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
Mach it a Par again in $50,000 Open
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Gallier launches Jackie's Rocket at Miami Valley
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Bo Sowers Gets 1,000th win
25-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
American race call for Prix de Paris
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Early-Season rivalry brewing in Yonkers' Open
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
WHHC Leg Spices Meadowlands Saturday Night
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News