Theresademoninme wins Open in the slop

Harness racing driver Jonathan Roberts and Theresademoninme teamed up for a 1:55.1 victory in the $25,000 Open trot at rainy Dover Downs over a "sloppy" track on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Overlooked at 5-1 after a just-missed second place in last week's top trot, The six-year-old Kadabra -Tortoni gelding won for the fifth time this season, and fourth time since late September, to beat Murmur Hanover (Vic Kirby) and DW's NY Yank (Corey Callahan) in the feature race. It was the second of three trainer wins for defending champion Dylan Davis who owns the winner with Mike Casalino.

James Moore's NF Happenstance showed that giving birth to a Sebastian K filly did not deter her trotting ability as in her second start back, she was never headed scoring an impressive 1:56.3 triumph in the Sub-feature $12,000 Winners-Over trot for trainer-driver Jack Parker. Jr. The win was her 19th lifetime in 74 starts and boosted her career bankroll to $290,056. Marley's Guy (Tim Tetrick) sat second the route with Gillie The Kid (Art Stafford Jr.) third. \

In another trot, 23-1 Myclaimtovictory cane on strong in the stretch to score a 1:57.4 victory. Barbara Kirby owns the Earl Of Stormont -Valley Mistress gelding trained by Tom Kirby.

Trainer Dylan Davis had three wins, Wayne Givens two; drivers Vic Kirby, Tim Tetrick, Corey Callahan and Jonathan Roberts and owner Mike Casalino had two trips to the winners circle each.

Last season's Horse of the Meet, Enhance Your Mind, leads eight to post in the Wednesday $25,000 Open pace feature.

Thursday is Matron Stakes day for four lucrative two-year-old championships.

WIDE OPEN $25,000 MARES OPEN PACE AT DOVER WEDNESDAY

A hard-hitting eight-female lineup tangle in this week’s $25,000 Open pace on Wednesday, Nov. 8. First post is 4:30 p.m.

Miss Me Yet is the program favorite with Montrell Teague at the controls in the feature event. Owned by George Teague and Teague Racing Partnership, has a gaudy record of two wins, two seconds, two thirds in her last seven races including a fast finishing third last time out.

Brian Truitt’s Enhance Your Mind, last season’s Horse of the Meet, makes her first start since last June. She won her qualifying race with regular driver Vic Kirby last week in 1:56.2.Nat A Virgin has been racing well at Harrah’s Philadelphia and gets Corey Callahan to drive. Meanwhile the steady Purrfect Bags with Tim Tetrick driving for trainer Jim King and owner JoAnn Looney King and drew post 1.

The superbly-bred St. Kitts makes her first local start with Jonathan Roberts at the controls. Jeramaya scored a near wire-to-wire win last week. Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing’s Terror St Night, was a game second last time and steps up in company driven by Allan Davis. Hostess Lisa completes the field with Tony Morgan steering for trainer-owner Brian Malone.

In the sub-feature female pace, Legacy Racing’s Empress Deo (Ross Wolfenden) and The Wiz Kids Stable’s Girlofyourdreams (Jason Green), both winners last week drew the inside posts wile Blush Hanover (Tetrick) owned by Seth Coen, and George Derocker starts in post 3 for trainer Linda Toscano.

Thursday at Dover Downs is headline day with all four Matron Stakes events for two-year-olds and a $30,000 Preferred Pace head a top card.

Monday through Thursday. post time is 4:30 p.m.

General parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant’s acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600.Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.

Marv Bachrad