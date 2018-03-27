Tim Tetrick on as tear winning five

Dover, Del… Harness racing driver Tim Tetrick drove five winners while Very Dark won the feature trot and Ballinrobe, the top Pace on Monday (march 26) at Dover Downs.

Ross Wolfenden was in the bike to steer Frank Chick’s Very Dark to his second win-in-a-row to win the $12,000 Winners trot in 1:57. Muscle Ville (Tony Morgan) came on to finish second with Broadway Joe (Rick Murphy) the show horse. Ceba Horsey conditions Very Dark, a Glidemaster -Leila four-year-old mare, to her third win of the year.

The outside post was no concern to Vic Kirby who left fast and chalked up his fourth win of 2017for new owner Don Fowler who claimed the Bettor’s Delight -Lisbellae gelding last week. The 1:51.4 victory came in a $15,000-$17,500 Claiming pace. Willard Reynolds now trains the winner who has three wins in his last four starts with a second. Ballinrobe won for the 22nd time in career and now boasts earnings of $262,956 lifetime. Lew’s Maverick (Morgan), also claimed last week, was second. Cashendash Hanover (Tetrick) the race favorite, was third.

Tim Tetrick started his 5-win day taking both ends of the daily double. Driver Tony Morgan, trainers Josh Green and Brian Malone had two wins each.

THERESADEMONINME LOOKS FOR 3RD STRAIGHT 30,000 OPEN TROT

Following last week's impressive win, Theresademoninme brings a three-race win streak into the week's top trot, the $30,000 Open, on Tuesday (3/27) at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Seven quality trotters lineup in the feature $30,000 Open Handicap trot with Mike Casalino Jr. and Dylan Davis' Theresademoninme on the outside with Jonathan Roberts at the controls.The veteran squaregaiter has already won four of his nine starts this year with three seconds and a third, all in the track's top trot. Last Tuesday, over an off-track, super sharp I Like My Boss, who finished second for the third time in-a-row with Allan Davis in the bike for owner-breeders trainer Bob Shahan and Jimmy and Ashley Parsons. Celebrity Pegasus, who set the track record for an older trotter last year at this time, was third for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta, and Minisink Farms, in the quality field.

Another Metropolitan-area favorite, Gural Hanover, racing for Weaver Bruscemi, Little E, Panhellenic Stable and Burke Racing, with Tony Morgan driving, makes his second start of the year, after finishing a good third at the Meadowlands. Corey Callahan will drive Joe Jannuzelli and Jeff Ruch's hard-hitting Rock Of Cashel, who has been a popular feature race performer at Yonkers early this season. Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables' Lazurus teamed with Tim Tetrick and Mark Ford's Dynamic Edge, a winner of two of his last three, gets the rail with Vic Kirby piloting.

On the strong under card Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racings Go Byem (Tetrick) puts a two-race win streak on the line in a $15,000 Winners-Over trot facing Mike Casalino Jr.'s Tough Mac (Callahan) and Chip Moore's Royal Becca J.(Jack Parker Jr.). and Brenda Teague's Sheez On A Cruze (Montrell Teague), a winner of five of her last seven, seeks to return to winning ways in another $15,000 trot. There are also two $13,000 paces on the card.

This is the final week of the Dover Downs 2017-2018 season. Closing day is Thursday, March 29.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 13th and 14th races.

Dover Downs season winds up with programs through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Marv Bachrad