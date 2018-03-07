Theresademoninme wins by a nose

DOVER, Del. --- Theresademoninme had just enough in a deep stretch battle to nip Rock Of Cashel by a short nose in the $25,000 Open trot at Dover Downs on Tuesday (March 34). Tyson came back after a year off for his fourth straight win in the sub-feature trot.

There were four trotters wide turning for home with Theresademoninme emerging and Rock Of Cashel coming from far back on the backstretch to race side-by-side during the :29 quarter nearing the finish line. The tight photo-finish gave the Kadabra -Tortoni gelding the nod for is third win of the year in 1:54 for driver Jonathan Roberts and trainer Dylan Davis who owns the winner with Mike Caslino Jr. Lazurus (Tim Tetrick) finished third in front of Celebrity Pegasus.

One race earlier, in a $13,500 Winners trot, Tyson, who hadn't raced since winning a Yonkers feature last February 2017, returned to the races with a powerful 1:54.2 victory with Corey Callahan in the bike. Trainer Ed Gannon posted his second win of the day and co-owns the Donato Hanover -Southwind Amiga gelding with Yannick Gingras and Frank Carzone. It was his fourth win in-a-row over two seasons and now has earned $103,825 lifetime. Torkil (Montrell Teague) closed well for second with Holiday Promise (Tony Morgan) third.



Tyson with a powerful 1:54.2 victory with Corey Callahan in the bike. - Foto Won

Snappy Dresser made it two in-a-row to close the card with a 1:54.3 win for Tim Tetrick taking a $13,000 Filly and Mare pace Huff Racing owns the Vintage Master-Elegant Girl four-year-old. It was Josh Greens second training win. Rear View (Russell Foster) and Rosietellthetruth (Callahan) were second and third respectively

Crazshana got up for Tetrick to win a $12,000 Winners-Over trot for Jeff Bamond Jr. training for Bamond Racing. I Like My Boss (Allan Davis) led until the final steps and finished second. Wisenheimer (Foster) was third in the 1:55 mile. The victory for Crazshana, a Crazed-Keystone Shana gelding, was his first of the year and 17th lifetime giving him earnings of $349,949.

Blownoutofthewater came on for Tony Morgan to overtake Tough Mac (Callahan) to win in 1:54.3 in the other $12,000 division. Classic Belisima (Stafford Jr.) was third. Blownoutofthewater is owned by Midsize Construction and is an altered son of Explosive Matter-Andover Mermaid.

Tim Tetrick, trainers Josh Green and Ed Gannon, had two winners apiece.

Eight start on Wednesday in the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap pace. Nerida Fanco N has the outside meets Valuable Art, Apple Bottom Jeans, Scandalicious and Betterhaveanother in the tough field.

