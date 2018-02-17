Three for A Nap and Carlson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Anthony Napolitano and Eric Carlson had the hot hands Friday night at the Meadowlands, as each harness racing driver found their way to the winner's circle three times.

After winning five times last Friday, "ANap" kept the winners coming by scoring with Flamingo Pete ($12.60 to win, 1:58.1 for the mile) in the second race conditioned trot, Northern Assassin A ($7.00 as the favorite, 1:53.3) in the ninth race conditioned pace and Star Studded Cast ($6.60 as the favorite, 1:58) in the 12th race conditioned trot.

Carlson's winners came with Joyful Game ($15.80, 1:54.2) in the third race fillies and mares conditioned pace, Rossini ($5.20 as the favorite, 1:57.3) in the eighth race conditioned trot and It Really Matters ($29.80, 1:57.1) in the 10th race conditioned trot.

A LITTLE MORE: One lucky player hit big in the Pick-5 (Races 3 through 7), as the one ticket that had the winning combination of 9-6,9-5-9-7 was worth $30,385.20 for a 50-cent bet. ... The Pick-4 remained popular as many winners shared in the total pool of $70,580, with each cashing in for $560.85 for a 50-cent wager, despite two favorites and one 5-2 shot winning during the sequence. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five once again failed to result in a single-ticket winner, swelling the carryover to $108,155. ... All-source wagering on the 13-race program totaled $2,601,550. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations