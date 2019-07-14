TJs Top Pick sets National Season's mark

ANDERSON, Ind.--July 13, 2019 -- Indiana-sired harness racing two-year-old trotters were the featured attraction at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, July 13 as the evening's 14-race card was highlighted by a pair of $65,000 Indiana Sires Stakes finals for the freshmen trotting colts.

TJ's Top Pick and Trace Tetrick stole the show after they recorded a national season's record for two-year-old trotting colts with a 1:54.2 clocking in the first division. With the win, the Jeff Cullipher trainee recorded his second win of the season and established a new lifetime best.

Leaving from post seven, Tetrick sent TJ's Top Pick away from the gate just enough to grab the pocket seat behind the pace-setting Emma Town Bud and Mike Oosting. Emma Town Bud led the field through splits of :27.3, :57.3, and 1:26.3 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.

As the field turned for home, Emma Town Bud appeared to be up to the task but TJ's Top Pick was winding up. Utilizing a :27.3 final panel, TJ's Top Pick coasted on to the wire to finish four lengths to the good under a hand-drive from Tetrick. Dude Included and Verlin Yoder rallied late in the lane to get up for second while Swan In Motion and Ricky Macomber Jr. finished third. As the heavy betting favorite, TJ's Top Pick returned $4.20 to his backers at the betting windows.

Owned in partnership by Jeff Cullipher and Pollack Racing LLC, TJ's Top Pick is now two for two this season. The son of Swan For All -J A's Ayd has now earned $37,500 in lifetime purse earnings.

In the second division of the stakes action, Osprey Hanover and Deshawn Minor turned in a gate to wire effort to deliver as the betting favorite. Scoring in 1:59.1, Osprey Hanover recorded his maiden breaking win in just his second lifetime start.

Leaving from post six, Minor sent Osprey Hanover to the front and he dictated fractions of :28, :59.3 and 1:30.2. Turning for home, Osprey Hanover was still calling the shots but a host of trotters were closing in. Jekyil N Hyde and Trace Tetrick found late racing room up the inside and came storming home but were forced to settle for second. Osprey Hanover held off all challengers to the get the win by a quarter of a length. Classy Prince and Verlin Yoder finished third. Osprey Hanover returned $4.80 at the betting windows.

Trained by Dewayne Minor, the gelded son of Swan For All -Oaklea Opal is owned by Brookside Stables. Osprey Hanover now sports a lifetime bankroll of $35,000.

Live racing will return to Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, July 16 with a 12-race card. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.