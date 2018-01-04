Morgan two within 16,000

DOVER, Del --- Harness racing driver Tony Morgan moved to within two winning drives of reaching 16,000 wins while Celebrity Pegasus 1:54.3 triumph in the $25,000 Open trot began a back-to-back victory when Perseverance won the sub-feature at Dover Downs on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with temperatures again in the low teens .

Art Stafford Jr. drove both winning trots for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta. Minisink Farms is also a part owner of Celebrity Pegasus who chalked up his 25th career success and lifted his lifetime earnings to $309,910. The now six-year-old Andover Hall -Celebrity Athena horse took the lead heading to the final turn and was all alone at the wire in1:54.3. Thereisademoninme (Jonathan Roberts) and Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.) could not be separated in the photo for second place resulting in a dead-heat.

On race later, in a $13,500 trot, Stafford drove Perseverance, a four-year-old altered son of Cantab Hall -Caviar Forthe Lady in a wire-to-wire 1:55.2 performance. It was his fourth straight win. Tribbett Racing also owns a portion of the winner. Miami (Vic Kirby) closed from far back to finish second in front of My Cherry Pie (Jonathan Roberts). Make A Muscle K was scratched.

Previously, NF Happenstance made it two straight wins overpowering eight foes in 1:54.2 to win the $13,000 Winners-Over trot for trainer Carol Parker and driver Jack Parker Jr. Veteran All Shoes On Deck (Roberts) just got up for second edging race-favorite Tough Mac (Corey Callahan)

Only last spring, NF Happenstance dropped a foal. In late summer owner Jim Moore brought the SJ's Caviar -Moira hall mare back to the races. This fall, she had two wins in eight starts, five times finishing in the first three. She wired the field last time out.

Tony Morgan won his 15,997th guiding Donnie Darko home in 1:56.2 to win a $15,000-$17,500 Claiming Trot. It was one of two winners for trainer Steve LeBlanc. Glenn Dyke and LeBlanc Racing own the Chocolatier -Afterglow Hall gelding. Mano Of muscle (Allan Davis) was runner with Trust Fund Baby (Stafford Jr.), third. Entranced and Spider Blue Chip were scratched.

Art Safford Jr. and Tim Tetrick had driving doubles while Steve LeBlanc, Kevin Lare, Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta also won two.

Enhance Your Mind, Sweet Bobbie and newcomer Newborn Sassy lead eight to post in the $25,000 Mare Open Wednesday feature race.

Marv Bachrad