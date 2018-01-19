Tony Morgan wins five

DOVER, Del. --- Harness racing driver Tony Morgan racked cup five winners including One To Draw To in one of the trio of feature races on Thursday, Jan 18 at Dover Downs. Sometimes Said recorded his fifth straight victory while Never Say Never N won the other $14,500 Winners-Over pace.

One To Draw had been racing successfully at Yonkers until recently and showed his stuff in the first co-feature race with Morgan in-the-bike turning back seven foes in 1:52 . Bill and John Emmons own the Major In Art -Straight Justice gelding who won for the 16th time in his career. Gerries Sport (Allan Davis) escaped from being locked in and closed strongly along the passing lane to finish second. Moonlightonthebeach (Russell Foster) took third money.

One race later with Automatic Dragon scratched, Sometimes Said, driven by Jonathan Roberts, started from the second tier in post 9, and rolled on to his fifth consecutive visit to the winner's circle. Bobby Glassmeyer claimed the Well Said -Sometimes gelding for $12,500 four starts back and stepped him up to win two straight $25,000 claimers before advancing to the $14,000 Winners-Over level. His current win gives him 14 lifetime and $550,365 in earnings. Silver Fox J (Frank Milby) was second in front of Down On Mainstreet (Art Stafford Jr., third.

Earlier, Corey Callahan guided Tom Lazzaro's Never Say Never N home in 1:51.4 to overpower a nine horse field for an easy $14,500 Winners pace. Jack Roger (Stafford Jr.( and Rat Tail (Montrell Teague) were second and third respectively. Dylan Davis trains Never Say Never N, a Bettor's Delight -Maid In Splendor five-year-old.

Last week Cyclone Kiwi N was claimed for $35,000 by Bruce Soulsby and this week Jeff Bamond Jr. claimed him back at the same price in the first of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicaps. Corey Callahan drove the Jereme's Jet -Another Kiwi gelding from the outside in a pulverizing :25.3 and never looked back enroute to a 1:51.3 score, his fourth straight and sixth win in his last seven along with a second. It was the New Zealand- import's 21st victory and now has won $253,002 in purses. Whirl Monroe (Vic Kirby) finished second. Im Supersonic A (Sean Bier) was the show horses.

Tony Morgan's fifth winning drive came behind 5-1 Ideal Fashion in a come-from-behind 1:50.1 victory, the fastest on the card. Western Young Gun (Davis Jr.) left fast and led until late in the stretch to finish second. Regalanthropist (Teague) hustled home for third. Brooks Gay conditions the American Ideal -BJ's Sunshine gelding for Ronald Davis. It was his 20th lifetime win and a winner of $226,309 in earnings.

Racing resumes on Monday Jan. 22 and continues through Thursday weekly with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Marv Bachrad