Fillies and mares $50,000 Open at Yonkers

Arielle Lynn, the 5 year old Somebeachsomewhere mare owned by Francis H Azur of Beaver, Pa. will seek to extend her 2017 unbeaten streak to four in the sixth race for harness racing Fillies and Mares Open this Friday evening at Yonkers Raceway.

Trained by Kevin McDermott, the talented mare will start from post position two but faces her toughest rivals since climbing the heights of the ranks ladder from non-winners of $10,000 last Five, to the Fillies & Mare Open.

In Friday's Open, a $50,000 purse has attracted some pretty tough young ladies at least five of which have earned in excess of $100,000 in 2016 with many racing predominantly at the historic Hilltop Oval's half-mile track.

The highest of those 2016 money earners is the Tony Alagna-trained American Ideal mare, Bedroomconfessions. She comes off a second place finish in last week's F & M Open, right off her qualifier and absent a "bounce" off that spectacular effort figures to improve even more with the tightener. Bedroomconfessions banked $197,000 last year for Stephanie and Myron Bell's Riverview Racing LLC and Alagna Racing LLC.

Two other talented mares- Set Me Up and Wrangler Magic- were handicapped to posts seven and eight respectively, for trainers Ron Burke and Rene Allard. This race shapes up as "a knock down drag out event" between some, if not all, of the best mares in the country who are currently racing.

Selecting the winner will be no easy task and as it begins the $.50 Pick Five (races 6- 10), it will test handicappers as well as the mares competing in the event.

First post at Yonkers Raceway Friday is 7:10pm and racing continues five nights a week Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There are also occasional Sunday matinee cards with the next one scheduled for February 26.