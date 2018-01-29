LEBANON, OH. - Totally Kissed (Jason Brewer) topped Get Around Town (Kayne Kauffman) and Bet The Moon (John DeLong) to capture the $40,000 championship final of the harness racing 'Claim To Fame' series for $30,000 claimers at Miami Valley on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 28). Despite the fact that the enticement of winning the lucrative final generated nine claims during the two preliminary legs of the series, none of the top three finishers changed barns over the three week event. That trio of astute nominators turned their $600 entry fees into very rewarding paydays.

Totally Kissed was shipped by Ontario owners Gary Lance and Patrick Dillon to Ohio-based trainer Jeff Brewer specifically to compete in the popular Claim To Fame Series. The 7-year-old Total Truth gelding was one of two finalists who had captured a pair of preliminary heats enroute to the final, scoring back-to-back 1:52.4 victories. In the final driver Jason Brewer, starting from the innermost post position, allowed eventual runnerup Get Around Town to take the early lead, but quarter-moved back to the front shortly after the :27.1 opening quarter. With an outer flow developing early in the 10-horse field, the winner posted middle splits of :56 and 1:25.2 before sprinting home in :28.3 for the 1:54 score.

As the favorite, Totally Kissed returned $4.40. Coupled with Get Around Town, the exacta kicked back $51.80. With Bet The Moon completing the trifecta, a full $2 ticket was worth $566.

A $24,000 Open Handicap Trot was also presented on the Sunday matinee with Sandys Victory returning to her winning ways for the father-son combo of owner-trainer Dan Ater and driver Kyle Ater. The classy 7-year-old Ohio-sired Victory Sam mare won 15 races in 2017, but had missed a winner's circle visit in her first two starts in 2018. Sandys Victory now sports $372,697 in lifetime earnings.

Gregg Keidel