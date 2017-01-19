Tough Mac returns to the winner's circle

DOVER, Del.--- Tough Mac who stopped nearing the wire to finish third last week, did not stop this time when Corey Callahan drove the veteran to a 1:52.4 harness racing victory in the $20,000 Open Handicap trot on Wednesday, Jan.18 at Dover Downs.

Unlike last week when he had trouble getting to the front, Tough Mac took over early and sped to a powerful finish winning the feature. Il Mago (Pat Berry) set second most of the way for the place position while longshot Winbak Charles M (Yannick Gingras) took third. Mike Casalino owns the Lockkeeper -Traditional Lady black gelding who won for the 25th time in his career. He now is a winner of $328,399.

In the $15,500 sub-feature trot, overlooked at 20-1 after several outside posts, Tymal Signature with Jonathan Roberts driving came on in the lane to score his first win of 2017 in 1:54.2, equaling his lifetime fastest clocking for owner-trainer Bobby Glassmeyer. A black Deweycheatumnhowe -Blossom Seelster mare, she was followed by Steel Reserve (Kirby) and Earl's Speeder (Callahan).

Moonlight Cocktail chalked up her second win in-a-row with Tony Morgan at the controls to win the $13,500 4&5-Year-Old trot, One of two mares in the race, Moonlight Coctain, trained by Linda Toscano for Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable, won easily defeating Uncle Mack (Gingras) and Myclaimtovictory (Kim Vincent), second and third respectively.

Corey Callahan won four races, Montrell Teague and Tony Morgan had doubles.

SEVENTH SECRET,LITTLE BEN, BUSHWACKER MEET IN $30,000 PACE

Secret Seven, Little Ben and Bushwacker meet in a strong field in this week’s $30,000 Preferred pace the $20,000 Open on another outstanding Thursday program Jan. 19 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

George&Tina Dennis’ sharp Seventh Secret goes from post 8 to 2 in this week’s feature race with George Dennis in the bike. Little Ben, owned by Janel Hudson and JoAnn Looney-King has been a factor all meet-long with Vic Kirby driving while Henderson Farms’ Bushwacker won for Corey Callahan) in last Thursday’s $20,000 Open.

Bamon Racing and J&T Stables’ Ideal Cowboy, with Tony Morgan .and Clear Vision, owned by Weaver Bruscemi, Panhellenic and Burke Racing head a list of competent rivals that include Soto and Art Stafford Jr. for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquita. Sweet Rock and Allan Davis, starts from the rail for G.P.Calloway and Legacy Racing and Arsenic, driven by Montrell Teague, is in from Canada.

The sub-feature is the $21,000 Irish Society of Delmarva Open pace featuring Al Carter and trainer Doug Lewis’ Captive Audience (Jonathan Roberts), J.L. Sadowsky’s Te Kawau N (Daryl Bier), Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing’s Sicily (Allan Davis) and Cliff Grundy’s Screaman Seaman A (Kirby) and the sports all-timer richest horse $7.5-million winner Foiled Again (Gingras) who starts from post 9 in the second tier for must start from outside post 8. The now 13-year-old is owners Weaver Bruscemi, JJK and Burke Racing stables.

