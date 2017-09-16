Day At The Track

Trainers double up in Kindergarten Classic

04:45 PM 16 Sep 2017 NZST
Tim Tetrick won with Mooshka Stride a Credit Winner daughter of Champion mare Check Me Out 1:51.2 ($1,906,468)
Dab Hanover
Basquiat
Patent Leather
Points North
Reign On Me
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (September 15, 2017) - Trainers Jimmy Takter, Nifty Norman and Jim Campbell all recorded training doubles as the fourth leg of the Kindergarten Classic saw harness racing 2-year-olds of all sexes and gait compete in 10 of the 11 races on the Meadowlands Friday program.

Takter scored with a pair of filly trotters: Dab Hanover ($5.00 to win) in the third race and Basquiat ($7.00) in the seventh.

Dab Hanover worked out a pocket trip for driver Marcus Johansson on the way to a half-length win over even-money choice Seviyorum in 1:53.4, while Basquiat, with Takter in the bike, made the lead at the half before holding off Piranha Fury by a head in 1:55.

Jim Campbell won a pair of colt trots, the first with favorite Patent Leather ($3.40) in the second, who scored powerfully by 2¼ lengths over Lindy's Big Bang in 1:56.2 with Yannick Gingras driving. His other winner was Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship winner Fashionwoodchopper ($4.80), who upped his win streak to three after defeating Chucky De Vie by 2½ lengths in 1:56.1 with David Miller in the bike.

Norman hit with a gelding pacer, Points North ($5.00) in the sixth, and a filly pacer, Reign On Me ($6.60) in the eighth.

After starting the year 0-for-4, Points North notched his third straight win with Andrew McCarthy driving. The son of Somebeachsomewhere went wire-to-wire and held off the late-charging Surfing Tide by a half-length in 1:52.

Reign On Me also led gate to wire, holding off Solitary by a neck in 1:52.4 with Gingras calling the shots.

A LITTLE MORE: Tim Tetrick and Gingras each won twice on the program. Tetrick won with Mooshka Stride a Credit Winner daughter of Champion mare Check Me Out 1:51.2 ($1,906,468). ... All-source handle on the 11-race card totaled $1,579,880. ... Racing resumes Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands

 

 

PHOTO: Points North and driver Andrew McCarthy are clear at the wire in a division of the Kindergarten Classic at the Meadowlands Friday night. (Credit: Lisa Photo)

 

 

 

 

 

