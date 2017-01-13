TROTBritain LeTrot Series at £100,000 in purses

With a continuing upsurge in orders for the second visit of three-year-old trotters from France could means that the TROTBritain LeTrot three-year-old series for 2017 looks likely to pay out more than £100,000 in heats and finals. This was reported from the British Harness Racing Club (BHRC).

The finals alone this coming season (to be run at Tir Prince on September 9th ) are being guaranteed at £60,000.



The winner of the £30,000 Final (Tir Prince Raceway Gold LeTrot ) will receive £15,000 and the Silver Final will be worth £20,000 (£10,000 to winner).

Subject to entries, a Bronze final will be run and be worth £10,000 (£5,000 to winner). If the Bronze is not run, its money will be reallocated to the Gold and Silver So a guaranteed minimum of £60,000 will be paid out on the night. (A consolation event will also be run, if justified, to ensure everyone can be part of the action).



The prize money in the heats will vary with the field size. At the moment, with at least 40 horses expected to be eligible to compete in the series, the BHRC are estimating total heat purses of £40,000, making the entire series worth £100,000. The net cost of running in the heats, carded regularly from May until early September, will be zero. The Finals fields will be decided on monies won in the series, ignoring the payouts of £150 which go to all unplaced horses.



The only way to ensure you have a horse in this series is to deposit £200 asap. Order of deposit will be used to determine position in draw - and indeed simply being in the draw, if the number of horses we select as up to our standard is less than the number ordered.

The HSBC TROTBritain Account: Sort code 40 26 40, Account 80031119

Reference : your name and F for Filly, GO for Gelding Only GC for Gelding or Colt

Key Dates:

Remaining £2300 (of £2500 price) is due February 20th .

Selection visit : February 27 - March 1

Draw : Friday 3rd March, 7pm

Horses arrive in GB Sunday 5th March