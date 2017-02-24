TROTBritain raffle to win one of two LeTrot 3-year-olds

The all-new 2017 TrotBritain Le Trot £60k 3YO Trot Series and 3YO Derby for minimum £10k is offering a unique raffle to win one of two French trotters for this year’s stakes races.

So here is your chance to be part of it!

Raffle tickets are £60 per number – winners decided on the official Lotto bonus ball (soonest date after all 59 numbers sold).

Thanks to the kind agreement of TrotBritain the two French trotters will be made available to raffle (two separate Lotto draws to determine winner).

These three-year-olds will be fully staked into two of Great Britain’s most lucrative trotting race series to date:

The Le Trot 3YO – Heats throughout the racing calendar at various tracks with Finals at Tir Prince on 9th September Series with the purse at a whopping £60,000.

The TrotBritain Le Trot 3YO Derby – minimum £10,000 purse which will include consolation races, so all eligible horses are guaranteed a run and return on stakes fee (at Tir Prince on 23rd September (Heats) & 14th October (Final & Consolations).

The Le Trot 3YO French trotters will be selected by TrotBritain during their next French visit w/c 13th March 2017.

Horses will arrive w/c 20th March 2017. Do not miss out on this opportunity to be part of these fantastic new races and the Le Trot initiative under TrotBritain.

And each raffle ticket is just £60 per number.

Contact the British Harness Racing Club at 01405 766877 to pick your number.

Draw date will be announced once all 59 tickets are sold.

The two French trotters will be made available to the raffle subject to sufficient sales of numbers.

All funds raised will be divided equally between the 2017 PRAKAS & Roosevelt Race Series.