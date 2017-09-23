TROTBritain set for bigger purses in 2018

If harness racing fans, owners, breeders and trainers thought 2017 was a banner year for trotters with the richest purses ever in the history of the UK and Ireland, thanks to the support of LeTrot, then just wait for the 2018 season!

The 2017 season recently concluded at Tir Prince Raceway on Saturday, September 9 with the €30,000 Gold Final, which is now the richest race ever for trotters or pacers in UK/Ireland history. Total purses that evening for the Gold, Silver, Bronze and the consolation race were a record £61,850 ($80,000 US) for just the four finals.

“The 3-year-old 2017 TROTBritain/LeTrot Series was an unqualified success,” said George Button, a director for TROTBritain. “This year’s series captured the imagination of the harness racing community in the UK and led to the biggest Series ever to be held in the history of our sport. The 2018 TROTBritain/LeTrot series for French 3-year-old trotters will be bigger and better.

“The emphasis now is on the young horses racing in the UK,” explained Button. “And encouraging the breeding of a Trotteur Francais for the sustainable future of our sport. Never before has there been an opportunity to progress trotting here, and TROTBritain will continue to push forward with their ambition to establish LeTrot racing as a major force in the UK. We thank LeTrot for their continued support with sponsorship enabling us to help achieve our objectives.”

The LeTrot Super Finals at Tir Prince saw the €30,000 Gold Cup Final go to Equilea Du Hauty and trainer/driver Rhys Evans in the closest finish of the series finals, winning by just a half-length in 2:07.60 for the 1,760 yard race over Ecurme De Mer (Jak Foody) with Eliothrope (Steve Lees) third. Equilea Du Hauty is owned by Geoff Lyons-Mound, Sr.

In the €15,000 Silver Cup Final, it was Eldivina D’Esge and trainer/driver Rhun Wilson, who were able to post a two-length triumph in 2:11.50 over Espoir Lila (Joseph Ripley) with Eclair Du Torp (Joss Edwards) third. Jobie Randall owns Eldivina D’Esge.

Then in the €9,025 Bronze Cup Final, driver Richard Haythornthwaite blew away the field, winning by six open lengths in 2:13.80 with Emirat Du Levant. Second was Emeraude De Dourse (Andrew Cairns) with Etoile Vive (Gary Dowse) third. Emirat Du Levant is trained by Teresa Haythornthwaite for the Globe Trotters Stable.

“The finals night was such a great success,” Button added. “And we thank Emmanuelle Morvillers, Head of Overseas Development at LeTrot for attending the race card, and everyone involved with TROTBritain for all their hard work as it has really paid off! We also want to thank the management at Tir Prince Raceway for hosting not only the finals, but many of the legs of the series this summer. Also thanks to all the tracks that held heats of LeTrot and to all the individuals who participated in the series and gave their support to the LeTrot 3-year-old initiative. It was so great this season.”