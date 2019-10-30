TVG Series heads $2.5 million card

The TVG series was designed as a year end championship which would provide an opportunity for 3-year-olds to take on older foes, much like the Breeders Cup Classic. This has come to pass in each of the past two seasons with both What The Hill and Tactical Landing adding to their legacy by defeating the best older trotters in the TVG.

This season promises to provide a stage for several accomplished sophomores to engage older foes. The connections of both Greenshoe (Kentucky Futurity) and Warrawee Ubeaut (Breeders Crown) have made it known that they are seriously considering accepting the invitation to challenge their elder rivals.

All of the Breeders Crown winners may be invited to race in the TVG, as well as the winners of the Hambletonian and Oaks and the major 3-year-old Red Mile stakes. This includes stars of the older divisions like Manchego and Caviart Ally whose Breeders Crown wins may result in an invitation to race in the Open division.

Top sophomores Bettor's Wish (Tattersalls), Dancin Lou (Breeders Crown), Best In Show (Meadowlands Pace), Tall Drink Hanover (Mistletoe Shalee), Forbiden Trade (Hambletonian), Gimpanzee (Breeders Crown), When Doves Cry (Hambletonian Oaks), Winndevie (Breeders Crown) and Beautiful Sin (Filly Futurity) have all won qualifying stakes in 2019.