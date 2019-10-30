TVG Series heads $2.5 million card

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands will present the $1 million TVG Free For All Championships as part of a $2.5 million harness racing card that will include the Fall Freshman Final Four on Saturday, November 23.
Saturday's Breeders Crown brought the TVG legs to their conclusion and the series standings may be accessed via the Meadowlands website.
The TVG series was designed as a year end championship which would provide an opportunity for 3-year-olds to take on older foes, much like the Breeders Cup Classic. This has come to pass in each of the past two seasons with both What The Hill and Tactical Landing adding to their legacy by defeating the best older trotters in the TVG.
This season promises to provide a stage for several accomplished sophomores to engage older foes. The connections of both Greenshoe (Kentucky Futurity) and Warrawee Ubeaut (Breeders Crown) have made it known that they are seriously considering accepting the invitation to challenge their elder rivals.
All of the Breeders Crown winners may be invited to race in the TVG, as well as the winners of the Hambletonian and Oaks and the major 3-year-old Red Mile stakes. This includes stars of the older divisions like Manchego and Caviart Ally whose Breeders Crown wins may result in an invitation to race in the Open division.
Top sophomores Bettor's Wish (Tattersalls), Dancin Lou (Breeders Crown), Best In Show (Meadowlands Pace), Tall Drink Hanover (Mistletoe Shalee), Forbiden Trade (Hambletonian), Gimpanzee (Breeders Crown), When Doves Cry (Hambletonian Oaks), Winndevie (Breeders Crown) and Beautiful Sin (Filly Futurity) have all won qualifying stakes in 2019.
The maximum number of horses accepted to race in the TVG Championship is ten with a possible exception of the acceptance of an invitation by a "foreign-based horse" which would result in eleven horses with one trailer raced at one and one eighth miles.
That invitation was indeed offered to the connections of Bold Eagle after his thrilling success in the Breeders Crown Open Trot. Unfortunately they were unable to accept that offer with Bold Eagle's fall and winter schedule already set for a campaign across Europe.
The conditions "Eligible For Final" section lists the order of eligibility in the event that more than the maximum declare for any TVG Championship.
Nominated horses that start in no fewer than half of the six preliminary legs are guaranteed a final berth, subject to the point standings if more than ten declare.
Next in order, providing there are fewer than ten declared that meet the minimum starts requirement, are the winners of the below stakes who may be extended invitations in the following order of preference until the maximum is met:
TVG OPEN TVG MARES
1. Breeders Crown 3 Year Old Colt Final 1. Breeders Crown Aged Mare Final
2. Breeders Crown Open Final 2. Breeders Crown 3 Year Old Filly Final
3. Hambletonian or Meadowlands Pace 3. Hambletonian Oaks or Mistletoe Shalee
4. Breeders Crown Aged Mare Final 4. Kentucky Filly Futurity/Garnsey Pace
5. Kentucky Futurity Final/Tattersalls Pace
If after these conditions are met there remain open positions in the Final, horses with fewer than the required number of series starts will be accepted in the order of point standings until the field has reached the maximum number of starters allowed.
Horsemen are urged to consider the opportunity to race their eligible stakes winners in the TVG Championship and may contact Racing Secretary Scott Warren (201) 842-5130 with any questions. The Racing Office will be reaching out to those trainers with eligible horses in an attempt to sort out the various possibilities.
The TVG conditions may be accessed on ustrotting.com.
From the Meadowlands Media Department