Two for 'Hugh'

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 6, 2017-- Hugh Hefner N has found a second life after his namesake's first death. The four-legged version was at it again Friday night (Oct. 6th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $20,000 pacing opener in a down-the-road harness racing effort.

Eight nights ago, and one night after the human Hefner's passing, the equine counterpart provided a morbid hunch play...which paid off to the tune of $4.60 as the wagering favorite. Moving up the claiming ladder (from $20,000 to $25,000) Friday night, he prevailed from the inside post position. 'Hef' won by a head in 1:53.1, his fourth victory in 21 seasonal starts. This time, he returned $10.60 as the third choice.

The 9-year-old Down Under Falcon Seelster gelding (we're not going there again) was driven this time by Jordan Stratton for owner Keith Motusesky and trainer Doug Dilloian Jr. Hugh Hefner N went over the $200,000 North American career earnings plateau with the win.

Friday night's $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap saw Call Me Queen Be (Jim Marohn Jr., $7.60) placed first after original 'winner' Scandalicious (Greg Merton) was set down to third for going inside a pylon off the final turn. The mile went in 1:52.

Frank Drucker