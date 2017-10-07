Day At The Track

Two for 'Hugh'

03:18 PM 07 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
$50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap, harness racing Hugh Hefner N, Harness Racing
$50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap
Mike Lizzi Photo
Hugh Hefner N
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 6, 2017-- Hugh Hefner N has found a second life after his namesake's first death. The four-legged version was at it again Friday night (Oct. 6th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $20,000 pacing opener in a down-the-road harness racing effort.

Eight nights ago, and one night after the human Hefner's passing, the equine counterpart provided a morbid hunch play...which paid off to the tune of $4.60 as the wagering favorite. Moving up the claiming ladder (from $20,000 to $25,000) Friday night, he prevailed from the inside post position. 'Hef' won by a head in 1:53.1, his fourth victory in 21 seasonal starts. This time, he returned $10.60 as the third choice.

The 9-year-old Down Under Falcon Seelster gelding (we're not going there again) was driven this time by Jordan Stratton for owner Keith Motusesky and trainer Doug Dilloian Jr. Hugh Hefner N went over the $200,000 North American career earnings plateau with the win.

Friday night's $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap saw Call Me Queen Be (Jim Marohn Jr., $7.60) placed first after original 'winner' Scandalicious (Greg Merton) was set down to third for going inside a pylon off the final turn. The mile went in 1:52.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Two-year-olds featured in Stakes Action
07-Oct-2017 17:10 PM NZDT
Brown Brinny matches her lifetime mark
07-Oct-2017 17:10 PM NZDT
Painite wins thrilling feature at Vernon
07-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Two for 'Hugh'
07-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Four in International Trot arrive at Yonkers
07-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Hoosier hosts grand opening celebration
07-Oct-2017 13:10 PM NZDT
Manchego scores tenth straight at Red Mile
07-Oct-2017 09:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News