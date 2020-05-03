Tae Kwon Deo earns Elitloppet Invite

Tae Kwon Deo recorded his eighth career win today from 25 starts, and his first 2020 victory

Tae Kwon Deo (5m Muscle Hill -Brigham Dream- Kaissy Dream ) won today’s harness racing Hakan Olssons (purse 29,272€, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) V75 Gold at Orebro.

Off as the 1.2/1 favorite, the Adrian Kolgjini trained and reined performer was first up in front of the stands on lap one and kept the charging Perfect Spirit in a three wide position.

Team Kolgjini engaged then leading Snowstorn Hanover in a fast pace before wearing that one down off the final bend.

The winner then accelerated to a three length plus victory timed in 1.09.8kr.

Fractions were quick from the start (1.07.6kr at the first 500 and 1.09,8kr at the 1000 meter mark).

The winner was bred in the USA by Deo Volente Farms and is now owned by WhapCapital and Lutfi Kolgjini.

He is from the exceptional US stakes winning Brigham Dream that was developed and raced there by Jean Pierre Dubois.

Tae Kwon Deo recorded his eighth career win today from 25 starts, and his first 2020 victory.

He now sports career earnings of 2,447,216SEK.

Following the winner were 13/1 Minnestads El Paso (7m Adrian Chip -Bologna- Viking Kronos ) for Rebecca Dahlen and 19/1 Speedy Face (6m Joke Face -Feelin Feisty- Yankee Glide ) for pilot Dante Kolgjini.

Snowstorm Hanover ended fourth and Perfect Spirit faded to seventh.

Tae Kwon Deo

For the replay click here.

Tae Kwon Deo’s victory earned him a ticket to the May 31 Elitloppet at Solvalla.

This year the race will be held without fans and with a later start time (likely 2:30pm eastern time in the US).

Tae Kwon joins Attraversiamo, Elian Web, Chief Orlando and Vivid Wise As as Elite race invitees so far.

Reportedly Vivid Wise As will join the Bjorn Goop training stable for the Elitloppet.

This followed an unfortunte whipping incident involving the mare Zarina Bi that was in to race this day before being a vet scratch.

She is owned by Biasuzzi Srl and was trained by Alessandro Gocciadoro who was not on premises.

Gocciadoro later reported that his associate was fired.

Other upper class races this day also included the Orebro International Stayerlopp (purse 39,108€, 3140 meters voltstart distance handicap, 15 starters) with victory to 4.9/1 Electrical Storm (6g Make It Happen -Blend Of Gold- Cantab Hall ) with Mattias Djuse up.

Race time was 1.14.3kr. Tengil Face (5g Joke Face -Makeasignofpeace- Life Sign ) was second for trainer/driver Adrian Kolgjini.

The 1.3/1 favorite Anthara Bi (4f Donato Hanover -Dakota Bi- Toss Out ) took the Sauveurs Mares event (purse 21,680€, 2140 meters voltstart distance handicap, 15 starters) clocked in 1.13.2kr with Bjorn Goop the trainer/driver for Union Perfect Srl.

Earlier, the STL Klass II Final (purse 21,680€, 2140 meters voltstart, 12 starters) saw 2.7/1 T.Rex Face (5g Joke Face -Charmaine As- Like A Prayer ) win in 1.13.8kr for Bjorn Goop and trainer Hakan Karlsson,

The V75 Silver (purse 24,498€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) provided the stage for winner Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash -Glide About- Yankee Glide ) clocked in 1.12.5kr and piloted by Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath. Kjell Johansson is his owner.

The day’s Quinte+ race on the PMU network was the Enoch Karlssons Minni for mares (purse 21,680€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) and 9/1 Tessy d’été (8f Ganymede -Love Me Tender- Supergill ) scored in 1.11.6kr.

She is now trained in Sweden by Jerry Riordan and Carl Johan Jepson was the reinsman for owner Scuderia Eurocolor Srl.

This was her first 2020 victory and 15th in her good career that has now yielded 6,118,468SEK in earnings.

Hevin Boko, Dibaba, Willow Pride and Rose Run Sydney followed and completed the exact order top five that paid 3,477.40€ to winning Quinte ticket holders.

Later in the program Valiant Dream (7g Offshore Dream -Emilias Lily- Dreamaster ) took the Klass I event (purse 21,680€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) timed in 1.12.6kr with Mika Forss aboard, he also the trainer.

Zarina Bi was scratched from this race.

The V75 Bronze (purse 21,680€, 1609 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.11.0kr timed and 1.1/1 odds Seismic Wave (5g Explosive Matter -Vanity Plates- Conway Hall ) that Stall Dalhem owns, Timo Nurmos trains and Orjan Kihlstrom teamed.

Thomas H. Hicks