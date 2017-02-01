Tag Up And Go - two in a row

LEBANON, OH. - A $22,000 Open Trot and the final two championship legs of the popular January "Claim To Fame Series" at Miami Valley Raceway were harness racing highlights of the Tuesday (Jan. 31) matinee.

Tag Up And Go (Trace Tetrick) was a repeat winner in the weekly top trot, handily defeating runnerup Final Breath (Dan Noble) and show finisher Martz Time (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:54.4. It appeared Tag Up And Go could have scored from second base on a routine fly ball as he pinned a 4-1/4 lengths triumph on the best squaregaiters currently competing in southwest Ohio.

Revenue Agent (Greg Grismore) and Insomniac (Brady Galliers) dueled through an initial quarter in :28.2. As soon as they were settled, however, driver Trace Tetrick rushed favored Tag Up And Go directly to the front, reaching the half in :57 and the three quarters in 1:25.4. Sandys Victory (Kyle Ater) offered a mild first-up challenge at the third teletimer station with Final Breath (Dan Noble), making his first 2017 start, right on his bumper. Tetrick never really experienced an anxious moment through the stretch, closing with little urging in :29 flat to secure the victory. Final Breath held for second in a tight photo finish over Martz Time (Kayne Kauffman), who was forwardly placed along the pylons throughout.

Brewer Adams trains the winner who is owned by Adams Racing LLC and Brian Clark. The 7-year-old Angus Hall gelding's resume now sports 30 wins and $427,775 in earnings.

$8000 female claiming pacers chased a $20,000 purse when the top nine earners in two preliminary legs contested their 'Claim To Fame' series final. Grantor Hanover (Dan Noble) parlayed a pocket ride into a mild upset win over favored Turbo Mach (Trace Tetrick), who cut all the fractions. Both mares had been claimed in both preliminary legs, where they tallied a pair of victories apiece. In the showdown, Grantor Hanover sped to the front in :28.3, but promptly yielded to Turbo Mach, who lead the field to the half in :56.2 and three-quarters in 1:24.3. Feeling no necessity to vacate the pocket until the stretch, Grantor Hanover angled back out and edged past Turbo Mach in deep stretch. Now owned by Angela Ott and trained by Jim Lupton, the 7-year-old Camluck lass has 17 wins to her credit and a bankroll of $195,322.

The top nine $12,500 claiming mares contested the $17,900 final for their division with favored Caviart Scarlett (Trace Tetrick) scoring in 1:52.4 over second choice Ginger Tree Alexis (Tyler Smith) and show finisher Cenaltafirecracker (Chris Page). The favored pair raced one-two throughout as the balance of the field gapped behind them. Virgil Morgan Jr. trains and co-owns the winner with Carl Howard; while Adam Short owns and trains both the runnerup and the show finisher.