Tairlaw Toll wins again

Tairlaw Toll going down to the line easily winning for driver Brad Williamson

Somebeachsomewhere gelding Tairlaw Toll is proving to be something of an early season revelation with the four year old having won twice in four starts since resuming at Winton on the 26th September.

Trainer Brent McIntyre puts the turnaround in Tairlaw Toll’s form down to the work Invercargill trainer Brent Shirley did with him last season.

“It’s all the hard work that Brent did last year. It’s paying off. I sent him down to him to train. He couldn’t get round my track because he touched a knee,” said McIntyre.

Shirley trained him for his first twelve starts.

“He’s still another year way in the body and the brain. I always thought he could be a nice horse. Brent got him and told me not to sell him because he thought someone would be ringing up wanting to buy him. But they never did, so I didn’t really have that problem.”

The plan now is to head to Addington for Show Day.

“We hope he keeps naturally improving because he’s off the unruly now. If he eats up tonight I’ll take him up to the race in Canterbury (Macca Lodge ‘trained south of the Waitaki Mobile Pace’).”

A nice race for McIntyre to win as he sponsored the Show Day feature.