Take me to South Bay

The New Zealand harness racing scene has its fair share of picturesque tracks.

Not one of them would beat South Bay Racecourse Kaikoura.

Overlooking the giant Pacific Ocean, the track, as picture perfect as a postcard, plays host to the Kaikoura Trotting Clubs annual two-day swing where the sound of hooves on cinder is coupled with the squawks of seabirds and the sighs of unsuccessful punters.

It's become a must-do, a tick-off-the-bucket-list thing for anyone with an interest in harness racing and it deserves to be well patronized because it's unique and memorable and just a good couple of days.

Everybody wants something that's hard to get. The boutique nature of the track and the popularity it has created over the years has seen the club implement an abbreviated twilight meeting the day before the main race card. It's proven popular and successful and has added to the spectacle without ruining its character.

Invariably the day of the cup sees a roasting hot day - although there has been the odd cold breeze from off the big blue in times gone by.

The climbing of the hill behind the home straight is a must do if your a keen punter as it offers the best views of both the action on the track and the surrounding scenery. Those in the middle of the track see little of the action given the number of cars and camper-vans that pile in and obscure the horses down the back straight although monitoring their charges efforts would seem of secondary importance to most who are preoccupied with catching up with friends or sampling a beer or three.



photo Courtesy of kaikouraraces.co.nz

The track itself is tight turning and harder than most. It's also lightening quick with front running types generally prospering with those in the tail of the field having to cover too much ground in too little time to feature.

The Kaikoura Cup, although not seen as the most traditional way of making your claim for New Zealand Cup glory these days, has seen quality winners throughout its history.

Manaroa, Palestine and Hands Down have all won the Kaikoura Cup and in more recent years Master Musician, Il Vicolo and Smiling Shard have all won the cup twice. The Australian trained Arden Rooney, driven by Kerryn Manning, won the Kaikoura Cup and New Zealand Cup double in 2015 after winning at South Bay the year prior and the Purdon / Rasmussen speed freak Lazarus also came and conquered scorching around the tight bends in record time.



Lazarus winning the $50,000 Alabar Kaikoura Cup. (Photo: Race Images, Christchurch)

Along with the feature pacing event the meeting is known for its Trotters Cup (Free-For-All) and Aged Pace fields.

The flashy chestnut Bordeaux, a hit with the fillies and mares, won the trotting feature stylishly from the front for Dexter Dunn in both 2016 and 2017 while I Can Doosit could have run for the office of mayor after being triumphant three years in succession from 2010. Stig, Stent and Speeding Spur have also been victorious while taking in the sights and salt air.

Overall the New Zealand harness racing scene is better off for having Kaikoura and its racetrack and its once-a-year carnival. The town of Kaikoura itself, only recovering from recent earthquake damage, benefits from the influx of visitors. The pictures sent out over the airwaves are undeniably spectacular. The feature racing is good and the crowds go away having experienced something that they'll remember for years to come.

In conclusion it's a gem of a place and a great meeting to attend.

If you haven't been to the Kaikoura races yet then I'd encourage you to think about it and then to go and do it.

Ben McMillan

Harnesslink