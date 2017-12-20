Takethem takes Q+ at Vincennes

Today’s Q+ was the Prix de la Tremblade (purse €66,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) and the 1.13.7ker timed winner was 1.6/1 Takethem (7m From Above -O’Cherie) driven by Bjorn Goop for trainer Steen Juul and Taketehm US (Denmark). 14/1 Ange de Lune (7g Laetenter Diem -Kera Elle) was second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard, ahead of 8.6/1 Vasco Flower (8g Niky -Nimea) reined by Charles J, Bigeon for owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. The fourth and fifth finishers were off at 30 and 27/1 odds.

The Vincennes feature this day was the Prix Pierre Giffard (purse €85,000, 2850 meters, 17 European starters) and the 1.13.7kr timed winner was 7.7/1 Reckless (7m Ready Cash -Haver) for owner/trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. 1.2/1 favorite Aero King (7g Hooper -Quarmina du Hour) was second for Anthony Barrier ahead of 31/1 Tout Va Bene.

Yesterday interesting action was at Krieau Austria. The Prix Camille Catala (€8,000, 1600 meters autostart, 11 starters) was the headliner and 5.2/1 Evita Viking (7f Love You -Cindy Viking) scored timed in 1.13.8kr for trainer/driver Gerhard Mayr for owner Christian Mayr. 2/5 favorite Mister Big Yankee (4g Muscles Yankee -Lady Medal) took second for Christoph Fischer driving for trainer Gregory Krenmayr.

The Prix Eugenie le Summer (purse €7,000, 1600 meters autostart, 11 starters) went to 1.14.4kr timed and 7/10 favorite Delux Ms (5g Coktail Jet -Divna Ms) reined to an open lengths score for Mitja Slavic, the owner, and trainer Marko Slavic Jr. 26/1 Ruby Venus (6f Edu’s Speedy -Firecat) was second for trainer/driver Franz Konlechner.

Upcoming fast class continues this week on Saturday-Sunday at Vincennes with seven groupe tests highlighted by the Prix de Vincennes, Criterium Continental and Prix Tenor de Baune on Sunday.

Thomas H. Hicks