Day At The Track

Taking the fifth in Blue Chip Matchmaker

05:03 PM 16 Mar 2019 NZDT
Shartin N, harness racing
Defending series champ Shartin N began her purse season by fooling very few
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 15, 2019 -- Beware the Ides of March (Friday the 15th), provided you weren't mesmerized by the start of Yonkers Raceway's harness racing Blue Chip Matchmaker.

Five, $40,000 groupings were consecutively contested, featuring the best pacing mares around.

Here's the skinny...

First division

Odds-on Ideal Lifestyle A (George Brennan, $3.90)--from post position No. 2--took over from lone leaver Twinkle (Scott Zeron) before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile, then held sway (:57.2, 1:24.4, life-best 1:52.3). Twinkle tried the winner inside through the lane, but missed a length.

Write Me a Song (Jordan Stratton) was a non-threatening third, with Newborn Sassy (Tin Tetrick) and Caviart Cherie (Joe Bongiorno) settled for the minors.

For Ideal Lifestyle A, a 7-year-old Down Under daughter of Western Ideal owned and trained by Tahnee Camilleri, it was her second win in five seasonal starts. The exacta paid $15.40, the triple returned $40.60 and the superfecta paid $153.50.

Ideal Lifestyle A

Second division

With the rain teeming down, a first-up--from post No. 4--Delightmemphisn (Jason Bartlett, $6.60) snapped 2-5 choice Bettor Joy N (Tetrick) at the (1:53) wire. First leader Magic Forces (Brenan) was a best-of-the-rest third, with Freakonomics (Zeron) and Sell a Bit N (Stratton) picking off the final pay envelopes.

Bettor Joy N had laid down early intervals of :27.2, :56.1 and 1:24.2, but just faltered by a short nose.

For second choice Delightfulmemphisn, a 6-year-old Down Under daughter of Bettor's Delight owned by Enzed Racing and trained by Nifty Norman, it was her fifth win in eight '19 tries. The exacta paid $11.40, the triple returned $24.80 and the superfecta paid $57.

Third division

Rain continued and so did formful results. It was a down-the-road--from post No. 3--Apple Bottom Jeans (Corey Callahan, $2.60) winning as she pleased (:28.1, :56.3, 1:25, 1:52.2).

Rockstar Angel A (Zeron) chased from a loose pocket, beaten 3½ lengths. A weak, first-up Queen Lostris N (Mark MacDonald), Bettor's Up (Bartlett) and Lakeisha Hall (Brennan) were the other payees.

For Apple Bottom Jeans, a 6-year-old daughter of Mr. Apples co-owned by Ed Gold, Howard Taylor, Thomas Lazzaro & Robert Cooper Stables and trained by Dylan Davis, it was her third win in five seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $9.20, the triple returned $52.50 and the superfecta paid $160.50.

Fourth division

More precipitation, more predictable performances.

From post No. 6, Favored Seaswift Joy N (Jim Marohn Jr., $5.50) eschewed an early three-hole, then completed her wet rounds (:26.4, :56.4, 1:24.3, life-best 1:52.1). Feelin' Red Hot (Brennan) took a shot from the pocket, but missed by three-quarters of a length.

For Seaswift Joy N, a 6-year-old Down Under daughter of Bettor's Delight owned by Brad Grant and trained by Tony Alagna, it was her third win in five '19 efforts (3-for-3 here). The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $15.60, the triple returned $87 and the superfecta paid $339.

Seaswift Joy N

Fifth division

....and the theme continued.

Defending series champ Shartin N (Tetrick, $2.20), began her purse season by fooling very few. From post No. 2, she found herself away third before finding front. From there (:27.4, :56, 1:24.3, 1:52.2), she was a puny parimutuel proposition.

Don't Think Twice A (Bartlett) made first lead, yielded and missed, beaten a half-length. Bettorb Chevron N (Stratton) closed for third, with Dude'salady (Marohn Jr.) and Mach it a Par (Brennan) settling for the small change.

For Shartin N, a 6-year-old Tintin in America Kiwi lass, co-owned by her chauffer, Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King, she comes off a 19-for-24, million-dollar season. The exacta paid $5.60, the superfecta returned $10.40 and the superfecta paid $34.40.

Saturday evening's (March 16th) opener of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series features six, $50,000 divisions (races 4 through 9) for the Free-For-All gentlemen folks.

Earlier Friday evening, Dan Dube knocked an item off the to-do list, getting career win No. 8,999 with Rural Art ($6.30) in the $20,000, third-race pace (1:54.4, updates if necessary)

Frank Drucker

