Talented young team to make Charlton home

In an industry where optimism and confidence in the future can be in short supply, young harness racing couple Michael Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade are a breath of fresh air.

The hard-working Ararat-based pair have already forged a name for themselves for their work ethic and their success with square-gaiters, but they'll give themselves every chance to get on when they up stumps and move later this month.

Gadsden, who is also a farrier, said the decision to relocate to the impressive purpose-built Charlton harness racing training centre had not been difficult.

"We've got our own place at Ararat near the track, but the way things have gone, we needed something a little bigger," Gadsden said.

"We're lucky to have been able to get together a fairly handy team, but we'd had a few offers for new horses that we had to knock back because we were full up," he said.

"At the same time a couple of good (farrier) clients had gone out of the game, so we reassessed and started thinking about what we should do. We started thinking about Charlton and once we'd spoken to a few people and had a look at it, the decision was made."

In the past decade, the go-ahead Charlton club has managed to negotiate a track upgrade as well as spearhead the Charlton Park multi-purpose facility redevelopment of its club facilities, as well as successfully establishing the nearby community training complex.

"It's a fantastic facility, an awesome set up. And when we got the map out and worked out that there are 11 or 12 tracks within a couple of hours, as well as only being close enough to Melton we realised it suited us perfectly," Gadsden said.

"We spoke to (former South Australian trainer) Greg Norman, who moved there about 12 months ago, then we spoke to the president Joey Thompson and they have all just been fantastic - they can't do enough to help us and encourage us," he said.



Michael with three of his team – King Denny NZ, Dontshowyouraces and En Ay Jay

The complex is available as a base for local trainers, or those wanting to relocate to the area with tenants having access to individual stabling complexes. Each has a fully serviced 60 x 30 shed, lock-up harness and feed area, internal yoke up and wash areas, two internal boxes and eight adjoining day yards. They also have unrestricted use of the 820 metre Training Track, a 2,000-metre straight track and a swimming dam on site.

"In an industry that in many areas has become quite stagnant, the club is forward-thinking - they have a lot of members and what they have done in the past 18 months (with facilities at the track) is a real credit to them," Gadsden said.

"The training complex is a great opportunity for younger trainers, like us, who don't have the financial backing, but want to try to make it as a professional trainer.

"The facilities would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop on your own property, and it's so close to tracks like Bendigo, Maryborough and Ballarat, and more accessible to Mildura as well - if you can't find a race for your horse from here, you're not trying hard enough!"

And the cards seem to be falling into place for the couple as well.

Although they've made their name with square-gaiters (Maoris Shadow, King Denny, Ainthatrightmacca), they've also picked up a few handy pacers recently -- The Interceptor (Mach Three-Knapdale Lady) from New Zealand, an unraced three year old, and a yearling filly (Pet Rock-Cyclone Dora (Safely Kept) purchased at the March Allwood Sale and successfully syndicated.



King Denny fastworking at the Ararat track

"We're working five at the moment, and we have another four to come back in, as well as the new ones," Gadsden said.

"We love the trotters, but we're getting back to our roots a bit and moving more into the pacers as well," he said.

"We're racing at Terang and Ballarat later this week, then we'll race again the following week. After that I'll relocate to Charlton.

"Denbeigh will stay working for Kerryn (Manning) for the short term, while I get things settled in Charlton, then it will be full steam ahead with both of us from later in the year."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura