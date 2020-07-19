Day At The Track

Tall Dark Stranger rebounds in Meadowlands Pace

01:27 PM 19 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tall Dark Stranger, harness racing
Driver Yannick Gingras raises his fist in triumph after winning the Meadowlands Pace with Tall Dark Stranger
Lisa Photo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Neither first-over pressure from Papi Rob Hanover nor nearly a length deficit in upper stretch could deter a resurgent Tall Dark Stranger ($3.00), who gave his all to reclaim the lead in the final yards of the $636,650 Meadowlands Pace on Saturday night (July 18) at The Meadowlands.
 
The 3-year-old son of Bettor's Delight and Precocious Beauty advanced gradually off the first turn, cleared for the lead with five-eighths to go, and he controlled a :53.2 half while in line to Yannick Gingras. On the far turn, Tall Dark Stranger faced a stout challenge from the uncovered Papi Rob Hanover, and the pair threw down nearing three-quarters in 1:20.4.
 
Papi Rob Hanover wrested command away from Tall Dark Stranger off the home turn, and while Allywag Hanover loomed a major late threat off second-over cover, Tall Dark Stranger proved toughest of all and battled valiantly to prevail by a neck in 1:47.2. Papi Rob Hanover finished second, and Allywag Hanover stayed on for third.
 
 
 
Nancy Takter trains Tall Dark Stranger, an 11-time winner in 12 career starts, for Crawford Farms Racing, Marvin Katz, Caviart Farms and Howard Taylor. The Pace win pushed Tall Dark Stranger's earnings over the $1 million plateau.
 
by James Witherite, for The Meadowlands
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands Pace night betting tops $5m
19-Jul-2020 20:07 PM NZST
Majestic Player A equals track record
19-Jul-2020 19:07 PM NZST
Sophomore colts shine in Ohio Sires Stakes
19-Jul-2020 14:07 PM NZST
Two moves to victory for Our Majordan A
19-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
Tall Dark Stranger rebounds in Meadowlands Pace
19-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
50-1 major upset for Major Occasion A
19-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
Unbeaten Gimpanzee romps in Hambo Maturity
19-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News