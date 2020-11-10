Tall Dark Stranger retired from racing

Standardbred Canada has reported that the connections of Tall Dark Stranger have confirmed that the top-ranked horse in harness racing has completed his on-track career.

With a mark of 1:47.2, a career summary of 19-2-0 from 22 lifetime starts and more than $2.365 million in earnings, Tall Dark Stranger will head to the stud barn at Hanover Shoe Farms to begin stud duty in 2021. His stud fee has been set at $20,000.

After finishing a resolute second in the 2020 Breeders Crown Final at Harrah's Hoosier Park, there was some speculation that Tall Dark Stranger might race later this month in the TVG Free-For-All Final at The Meadowlands. Co-owner Judy Chaffee of Caviart Farms told Trot Insider that the connections have decided to shut their star Standardbred down.

"Everyone is in agreement that Tall Dark Stranger will not race again," said Chaffee. "He will be going to Hanover Shoe Farms to begin his new career there."

