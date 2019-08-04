Day At The Track

Tall Drink Hanover dominates in Shady Daisy

06:36 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Tall Drink Hanover, harness racing
Tall Drink Hanover and driver Andrew McCarthy
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ -- Tall Drink Hanover and driver Andy McCarthy were dominant in capturing the $100,362 Shady Daisy for sophomore pacing fillies at The Meadowlands on Saturday (Aug. 3). McCarthy used two moves to control the race and sprinted off in a track record-setting 1:48 performance.
 
Stonebridge Soul and Tall Drink Hanover exchanged the lead through the :26.4 opening quarter. McCarthy cleverly backed down the half to :54.3 with Tall Drink Hanover, and when Treacherous Reign and Dexter Dunn came on the offensive to try it first-over, McCarthy was cool in the bike keeping his rival at bay with a rated 1:22 three-quarter clocking.
 
Tall Drink Hanover was put into high gear turning the corner. Favorite Stonebridge Soul lost contact from the pocket, and second choice Warrawee Ubeaut circled off her cover but was unable to make up ground. A final-quarter sprint of :26 did the trick for Tony Alagna trainee Tall Drink Hanover, and she needed a light drive to hold off long shot Trillions Hanover. Warrawee Ubeaut settled for third and favorite Stonebridge Soul was fourth.
 
Owned by Alagna Racing, Marvin Katz and Riverview Racing, Tall Drink Hanover scored for the fourth time in eight starts as a 3-year-old. Tall Drink Hanover returned $9.20 with the win.
 
"I had all the cards in my hand," said McCarthy following the race. "I wanted to control the race and I got a breather in the third quarter."
 
"She's been good all year," said Alagna. "We beat a good filly in Warrawee Ubeaut last week and I was expecting a good race out of her today."
 
by Jay Bergman
USA

